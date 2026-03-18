As we expand our product portfolio and global presence, our Sales department is hiring an Account Manager. Whether our clients need fast product enhancements, onsite engineering support, or rapid deployment across continents, we deliver. We accelerate digital transformation by providing exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insight for OT and IoT environments.

As the Account Manager, you will be entrusted with building and owning strong relationships with partners, prospects and customers in the Benelux region whilst evangelizing our value proposition with various stakeholders. Ultimately, you will be responsible for building high growth and repeatable business in your territory.

This is an amazing opportunity for an up and coming sales professional who has a history of taking complete command of their territory and their responsibilities and whom want to make an impact on building the next great company. Leveraging partners to drive growth, you will also work with a Regional Sales Director, Systems Engineering, Customer Success, Product Management, Professional Services, Support, and Finance teams to open and close your deals.

We are looking for someone with solid proven experience in Cybersecurity Sales, who has high energy. Someone who is comfortable multitasking from prospecting through the Customer Lifecycle and generates a high volume of transactions on a monthly/quarterly basis. If this sounds like you, read on.

In this role, you will: