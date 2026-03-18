Account Manager
About this role
As we expand our product portfolio and global presence, our Sales department is hiring an Account Manager. Whether our clients need fast product enhancements, onsite engineering support, or rapid deployment across continents, we deliver. We accelerate digital transformation by providing exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insight for OT and IoT environments.
As the Account Manager, you will be entrusted with building and owning strong relationships with partners, prospects and customers in the Benelux region whilst evangelizing our value proposition with various stakeholders. Ultimately, you will be responsible for building high growth and repeatable business in your territory.
This is an amazing opportunity for an up and coming sales professional who has a history of taking complete command of their territory and their responsibilities and whom want to make an impact on building the next great company. Leveraging partners to drive growth, you will also work with a Regional Sales Director, Systems Engineering, Customer Success, Product Management, Professional Services, Support, and Finance teams to open and close your deals.
We are looking for someone with solid proven experience in Cybersecurity Sales, who has high energy. Someone who is comfortable multitasking from prospecting through the Customer Lifecycle and generates a high volume of transactions on a monthly/quarterly basis. If this sounds like you, read on.
In this role, you will:
- Embody the Nozomi Networks Cultural Pillars and our mission to protect what matters most with transparency and trust.
- Focus on new logo and new business development leveraging your network and qualifying leads for companies across multiple vertical markets in the territory to which you are assigned.
- Deliver successfully on quota targets.
- Build a strong pipeline of opportunities in your region from both new logo and expansion within the existing customer base.
- Provide accurate forecasting of quarterly bookings and business plan.
- Develop relationships with key stakeholders, evangelize value proposition and win renewable business.
- Offer a white-glove experience to customers. Be a trusted advisor for prospects and customers about the problem areas we solve. Develop expert-level knowledge of our value proposition.
- Meticulously orchestrate all customer activities and engagements, involving the Channel, Systems Engineering, Product Management, Customer Support, and Finance.
- Promptly share all customer information with internal teams using our CRM tools (SalesForce).
- Collaborate with Marketing for events. Secure key reference accounts in relevant verticals.
Requirements
To be successful in this opportunity, you will have:
- 2+ years of proven experience within a vendor environment
- Hunter-mindset, with the ability to self-prospect and a go-getter personality
- Proven record of consistent, quarterly over-achievement
- Experience in selling Network Security products, and comfortable working in early-stage growth companies
- Understanding of selling SaaS in a subscription model with ACV targets
- Direct Sales experience, ideally selling to industrial automation, industrial controls, and/or industrial security customers
- Knowledge of information security principles and networking technologies
- A background in OT/IoT with an industrial focus (Oil & Gas, Utility, Manufacturing, etc.) is a plus
- Ability to navigate a customer, contacts and their decision-making processes
- Experience establishing and fostering strong Channel Partner relationships
- High integrity and adept at the consultative approach of winning customer trust and selling value
- Sales savvy with good communication, presentation, problem solving and persuasion skills
- Fluent in written and spoken Dutch and English
- A valid passport is required for travel
Salary
Our Global Benefits
All of our benefits are customized to the country you are based in, naturally we want to get the best out of our Nozomiers, so we provide the best benefits packages, such as:
- Health & Wellness
- Financial
- Work-Life Balance
- Unparalleled Flexible Time-Off
The company
Who we are and what we stand for:
Nozomi Networks is the leader in OT and IoT Cybersecurity. We protect the world's critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats by providing exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insight. We’re always innovating and we hire the best at what they do to ensure our customers always have access to fast product enhancements, exceptional engineering support and rapid deployment across continents. If you like a challenge, and value integrity and customer success, we invite you to help Nozomi Networks build the future of OT and IoT cybersecurity. Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging are part of our core beliefs, at Nozomi Networks.
Diversity of thought, background and culture broadens our knowledge of the world and helps us learn, grow, and gain new perspectives. What makes us all different is what makes us powerful.
Application Procedure
Need to know information
Successful candidates will be subjected to background verification checks.
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