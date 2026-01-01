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Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks

https://nozominetworks.com

Nozomi Networks is the leader in OT & IoT security for critical infrastructure. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for fast, effective incident response. Customers around the world rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience.

From day one, our solutions have been deeply rooted in addressing the complex requirements of industrial and critical infrastructure environments. As OT converges with the vastly different worlds of IT and IoT, that experience has given us a unique understanding of the tools and processes associated with the largest networks in the world. We’ve earned a global reputation for unmatched service, superior cyber and physical system visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection, and scalability across distributed environments. We provide real-time asset visibility, threat detection and actionable intelligence that keeps you in control of your critical infrastructure.

This company has no job openings at the moment. Check back later or take a look at the latest jobs for expats in the Netherlands.

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