Product Support Specialist - English
Posted on March 19, 2026
Lelystad
40
Posted on March 19, 2026
About this role
Our esteemed client is a rapidly growing global leader in industrial construction machinery with a strong presence across Europe and Asia. The company is known for its innovative solutions, high-quality products, and dedication to sustainability in the industry.
Currently, they are looking for a Product Support Specialist to join their expanding team in Lelystad. In this role, you will play a key part in safeguarding product quality and supporting the technical development of the company’s machines across Europe.
Job Profile for Product Support Specialist
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Coordinate PRR (Parts Return Requests) towards a production centre
- Arrange and support local investigation of warranty parts in close cooperation with the Product Quality Manager
- Contribute to the drafting and release of Technical Service Bulletins
- Support the preparation and coordination of rework campaigns (planning, parts preparation, communication, and launch)
- Register, follow up, and analyse technical cases and warranty data in the internal product support systems, such as OCL and VDV
- Collect, structure, and update new machine data
- Coordinate yearly invoicing of diagnostic tools
- Support field investigations and contribute to reporting on machine performance
- Act as a backup for communication with the production centre during the absence of the Product Quality Manager
- Support activities in the training centre related to training and demo machines (machine traffic in/out, light assembly work, maintenance, minor repairs, rework)
- Maintain the workshop tools and equipment together with the training team
- Support the preparation of training programs and technical materials
- Perform structured analysis of field service reports (FSR), warranty claims, and technical data within our internal systems (e.g. KOMEXS)
- Update maintenance cost calculation sheets (twice per year)
- Support reporting and structured follow-up of technical topics
Candidate Profile for Product Support Specialist
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Fluency in Dutch, German or French is a plus
- Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent technical background, such as MBO Level 4 with solid experience
- Minimum 1–3 years of experience in construction machinery or heavy equipment
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)
- Self-driven, structured, and proactive
- Passionate about technology and continuous improvement
What Our Client Offers
- 27 vacation days, of which 25 can be self-planned
- Performance Bonus
- Travel costs reimbursed
- Pension plan
- Training opportunities (Sales, Marketing, Technology)
- Brand new headquarters: modern office, training centre, workshop facilities, and good coffee
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