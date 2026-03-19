Product Support Specialist - English

Our esteemed client is a rapidly growing global leader in industrial construction machinery with a strong presence across Europe and Asia. The company is known for its innovative solutions, high-quality products, and dedication to sustainability in the industry.

Currently, they are looking for a Product Support Specialist to join their expanding team in Lelystad. In this role, you will play a key part in safeguarding product quality and supporting the technical development of the company’s machines across Europe.

Job Profile for Product Support Specialist

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Coordinate PRR (Parts Return Requests) towards a production centre

Arrange and support local investigation of warranty parts in close cooperation with the Product Quality Manager

Contribute to the drafting and release of Technical Service Bulletins

Support the preparation and coordination of rework campaigns (planning, parts preparation, communication, and launch)

Register, follow up, and analyse technical cases and warranty data in the internal product support systems, such as OCL and VDV

Collect, structure, and update new machine data

Coordinate yearly invoicing of diagnostic tools

Support field investigations and contribute to reporting on machine performance

Act as a backup for communication with the production centre during the absence of the Product Quality Manager

Support activities in the training centre related to training and demo machines (machine traffic in/out, light assembly work, maintenance, minor repairs, rework)

Maintain the workshop tools and equipment together with the training team

Support the preparation of training programs and technical materials

Perform structured analysis of field service reports (FSR), warranty claims, and technical data within our internal systems (e.g. KOMEXS)

Update maintenance cost calculation sheets (twice per year)

Support reporting and structured follow-up of technical topics

Candidate Profile for Product Support Specialist

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Fluency in Dutch, German or French is a plus

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent technical background, such as MBO Level 4 with solid experience

Minimum 1–3 years of experience in construction machinery or heavy equipment

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)

Self-driven, structured, and proactive

Passionate about technology and continuous improvement

What Our Client Offers