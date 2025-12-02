Production Employee

What exactly are you going to do

Are you ready for a new challenge in the role of productiemedewerker mengerij? In this position, you will play an integral part in our production process by ensuring the precise mixing of raw materials according to established recipes. You’ll face challenges such as troubleshooting equipment issues efficiently and adhering to strict mixing procedures. A technical background, proactive attitude, and keen attention to detail are essential for success in this role.

What You Will Do:

Recipes: accurately weigh and mix raw materials following established recipes

Machine maintenance: check and clean machines and containers to ensure smooth production

Process monitoring: perform interim checks and make adjustments as needed to maintain quality

Malfunctions: quickly identify and communicate technical issues to minimize downtime

Logistics: handle the transportation of finished products using a forklift

Job Requirements

We are seeking a precise and proactive Production Worker for our mixing department, who thrives in a dynamic and team-oriented environment.

Proven experience in a production environment

Independent and proactive work approach

You are not afraid to get dirty

About the company

Located in Tilburg, our company boasts over three decades of expertise in developing high-quality additives and color masterbatches for the plastics industry. Our mission is to enrich the industry through technical innovation and market knowledge.

We pride ourselves on community engagement and employee development, offering a dynamic work environment where teamwork, safety, and personal growth are central. Join us for a rewarding career with opportunities for professional advancement.