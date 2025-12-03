Communications Officer | English
Posted on December 3, 2025
Amsterdam
About this role
Are you passionate about creating impactful communications and translating complex research into accessible content? We are seeking a curious minded Communications Officer on behalf of our client, an international non-profit organisation with headquarters in Amsterdam!
Key Responsibilities:
Content Creation & Research Translation
- Draft, proofread, and edit high-quality materials including correspondence, announcements, publications, and presentations
- Transform complex research findings into accessible brochures and marketing materials for diverse stakeholder audiences
- Collaborate with subject matter experts to understand and simplify technical concepts for broader communication
- Develop outreach materials for new project launches and stakeholder recruitment initiatives
- Support senior leadership with tailored presentation materials and strategic correspondence
Digital Communications Management
- Update and manage organizational website using Content Management Systems
- Coordinate with external providers and internal stakeholders to ensure content accuracy and consistency
- Support ongoing website redesign initiatives and digital transformation projects
- Create infographics and visual materials in collaboration with design team members
Stakeholder Communications
- Maintain and manage international contact databases and comprehensive mailing lists
- Coordinate mass email communications, newsletters, and targeted outreach campaigns
- Support preparation of materials for international stakeholder meetings and conferences
- Collaborate across departments to ensure consistent messaging and brand alignment
Qualifications & Skills:
- Minimum 5 years of experience in communications, publishing, editorial, PR, or similar professional role
- Minimum of a bachelor’s degree, preferably in communications/media/ international relations, or other relevant field
- Near-native English speaker with exceptional grammar and writing capabilities
- Strong writing and editing skills for both professional and promotional content across multiple formats
- Mission-driven motivation with genuine interest in purpose-driven organisational work
- Intellectual curiosity and initiative to tackle complex, unfamiliar subject matter
- Comfortable working with data, charts, and research findings (mathematical expertise not required)
- Experience with Content Management Systems and digital communication platforms
- Strong organisational skills for managing databases and coordinating email campaigns
- Background in academic, university, or research environments (highly preferred)
- Experience with international organisations or NGOs (highly preferred)
What We Offer:
- 25 days annual leave plus pension scheme
- Commuting allowance and working from home allowance
- Annual company bonus
- 1-year contract with strong potential for permanent placement based on performance
- Collaborative, supportive, and international working environment
- Exposure to global research initiatives and international stakeholder networks
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.
Salary
€45,000 - €48,000 Per Year
