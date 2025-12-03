Communications Officer | English

Are you passionate about creating impactful communications and translating complex research into accessible content? We are seeking a curious minded Communications Officer on behalf of our client, an international non-profit organisation with headquarters in Amsterdam!

Key Responsibilities:

Content Creation & Research Translation

Draft, proofread, and edit high-quality materials including correspondence, announcements, publications, and presentations

Transform complex research findings into accessible brochures and marketing materials for diverse stakeholder audiences

Collaborate with subject matter experts to understand and simplify technical concepts for broader communication

Develop outreach materials for new project launches and stakeholder recruitment initiatives

Support senior leadership with tailored presentation materials and strategic correspondence

Digital Communications Management

Update and manage organizational website using Content Management Systems

Coordinate with external providers and internal stakeholders to ensure content accuracy and consistency

Support ongoing website redesign initiatives and digital transformation projects

Create infographics and visual materials in collaboration with design team members

Stakeholder Communications

Maintain and manage international contact databases and comprehensive mailing lists

Coordinate mass email communications, newsletters, and targeted outreach campaigns

Support preparation of materials for international stakeholder meetings and conferences

Collaborate across departments to ensure consistent messaging and brand alignment

Qualifications & Skills:

Minimum 5 years of experience in communications, publishing, editorial, PR, or similar professional role

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree, preferably in communications/media/ international relations, or other relevant field

Near-native English speaker with exceptional grammar and writing capabilities

Strong writing and editing skills for both professional and promotional content across multiple formats

Mission-driven motivation with genuine interest in purpose-driven organisational work

Intellectual curiosity and initiative to tackle complex, unfamiliar subject matter

Comfortable working with data, charts, and research findings (mathematical expertise not required)

Experience with Content Management Systems and digital communication platforms

Strong organisational skills for managing databases and coordinating email campaigns

Background in academic, university, or research environments (highly preferred)

Experience with international organisations or NGOs (highly preferred)

What We Offer:

25 days annual leave plus pension scheme

Commuting allowance and working from home allowance

Annual company bonus

1-year contract with strong potential for permanent placement based on performance

Collaborative, supportive, and international working environment

Exposure to global research initiatives and international stakeholder networks

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.

