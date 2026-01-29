Sales & Administrative Assistant | Dutch & French

Our client, a well-established international organisation in the beverage and flavouring sector, is expanding its operations across the Benelux region. To support this growth, they are looking for a Sales & Administrative Assistant to provide essential commercial support to the retail team and ensure smooth daily operations in their Amsterdam office.

Responsibilities

Sales Support

Assist the Retail Manager and Sales team with daily commercial operations and internal coordination.

Maintain accurate product, pricing, and promotional information in internal systems, including purchase order creation.

Prepare and update sales reports, performance overviews, and forecasts.

Coordinate with logistics, finance, and marketing teams to ensure timely execution of commercial initiatives.

Support the preparation of presentations, promotional materials, and trade marketing activities.

Handle incoming customer inquiries and follow up on retail activations.

Contribute to continuous process improvement and cross-functional collaboration within the Benelux team.

Administrative Support

Coordinate onboarding and offboarding processes, including updates for payroll (managed externally).

Process allowances, staff updates, and sick leave notifications.

Organise training requests, grant applications, and training logistics.

Manage HR-related invoice payments and general office services to maintain a professional workplace environment.

Support office logistics, travel arrangements, and occasional fleet-management tasks when required.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Administration, or a related field.

1 to 3 years of experience in a commercial support, administrative, or sales coordination role, ideally within FMCG.

Strong organisational and analytical abilities with excellent attention to detail.

Good command of Excel and PowerPoint; experience with ERP/CRM systems (SAP, Nielsen, Power BI) is considered an advantage.

Excellent communication skills in English, Dutch, and French

and Proactive, service-oriented mindset and comfortable working in a fast-paced international environment.

What’s in it for you?

The chance to work with a globally recognised brand within a large, international group.

A dynamic, friendly, and collaborative working environment.

Opportunities for professional development and learning.

Competitive salary and benefits package.

A culture that values diversity, sustainability, and innovation.

