Sales Director Europe | FMCG Food | Korean speaker

Our client is the European subsidiary and regional headquarters of a globally recognized Korean food producer, specializing in iconic K-food products. As the EU regional headquarters, they bring bold and authentic Korean flavors to more than 35 local markets across Europe.

About the Brand

The flagship brand is one of the most loved and fast-growing food brands worldwide, known for its iconic spicy noodles and bold flavors. With rapid growth across Europe, the company is building its regional marketing hub in Amsterdam to bring the brand closer to European consumers and fans.

Role Overview

The Sales Director will shape the company's commercial strategy and execution across the continent, driving sales performance through revenue management, building customer partnerships, and enabling scalable growth through new product launches and channel expansion.

This high-impact leadership role reports directly to the Managing Director and serves as a key member of the European Management Team.

The Sales Director will collaborate closely with the local Sales Lead, who focuses on managing day-to-day customer relationships and executing sales activities. You will also be responsible for the Trade Marketing team as well as the Sales Support team. Working in close alignment with headquarters in Korea, the Sales Director will ensure that regional sales priorities and reporting processes are fully aligned with global objectives.

Key Responsibilities

Strategic Leadership & Growth

Define and implement the European sales strategy in line with the annual operating plan and the company's long-term growth ambitions

Drive business development by expanding into new channels, regions, and categories

Strengthen brand presence and store visibility in the European retail landscape by overseeing the trade marketing team

Lead Revenue Growth Management and ensure profit management in line with the company strategy and targets

Collaborate with Marketing and Supply Chain teams to ensure successful new product introductions and market execution

Monitor performance against targets and ensure clear accountability across the sales organization

Sales Management & Forecasting

Lead the sales planning process, including forecasting, target setting, and performance tracking

Ensure reliable and timely sales forecasts and reporting to both the local Managing Director and global headquarters

Set and adjust pricing strategies to meet margin and market share goals

Develop trade terms and promotional strategies to strengthen customer partnerships and optimize profitability

Team Leadership & Development

Lead, mentor, and develop a high-performing sales team focused on execution excellence and customer satisfaction

Work closely with the local Sales Lead and support their activities with strategic direction, analytical insight, and best practices

Foster collaboration between departments to ensure smooth communication between sales, marketing, supply chain, and finance

HQ Collaboration & Stakeholder Alignment

Act as the primary point of contact for the Korean headquarters on all sales-related topics

Ensure effective communication and alignment between European operations and HQ teams

Support global reporting and strategic coordination across the group

Contribute to group-level projects and represent the European perspective in global sales and product discussions

15–20 years of experience in FMCG sales, preferably with experience in the food category

Proven track record in managing complex commercial structures across multiple European markets

Strong understanding of retail, wholesale, and distributor dynamics within the European food sector

Experience working in or with Asian food brands is a strong plus

Excellent leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills

Entrepreneurial mindset with strong analytical and strategic capabilities

Fluency in English and Korean (both spoken and written) is a must

What We Offer

A high-impact, strategic leadership role in a rapidly growing international company

The opportunity to shape the commercial future of a globally recognized Korean food brand in Europe

A collaborative, multicultural work environment that values initiative, ambition, and teamwork

Competitive compensation and benefits package in line with experience and market standards

Ready to make your mark? Apply directly! We look forward to hearing from you.

The post Sales Director Europe | FMCG Food | Korean speaker appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.