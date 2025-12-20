Credit Controller | French

Posted on December 20, 2025
Hoofddorp
About this role

Type of Contract: Maternity cover: 4-5 months

Our client is a world-renowned leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children. We are looking for a French speaking Credit Controller to join their team at their office in Hoofddorp.

Reporting to the OTC Manager and working closely with other teams, this position is responsible for timely and accurate AR tasks, including cash collection, bank reconciliation and month-end accounts receivable analysis. In this position, you will support the EMEA LA market.
 

Main Responsibilities:

  • Ensure customers’ payments are received with respect to the company’s payment terms

  • Point of contact with customers to resolve open account issues and collect payments

  • Bank Reconciliation for incoming cash

  • Process credit requests, refunds and returns

  • Reconcile and offset received payments

Main Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree with some experience in AR, credit collections or a closely related role

  • Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel and SAP ERP

  • Understanding of the Order to Cash process in a retail environment

  • Near-native level of French and fluent in English

  • Currently living and eligible to work in the Netherlands

Why should you apply?

  • Immediate employment- Ideally Mid-January

  • Hybrid work set up (3 days in the office)

  • Opportunity to work with a globally admired brand in the fashion/retail industry

  • Travel reimbursement

  • 25 holiday days and pension plan

Sound interesting? Feel free to apply directly and we will get in touch with you should your profile meet our main requirements.
 
Disclaimer: We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

