Financial and Reporting Analyst- IT & Data (Temporary)

Financial and Reporting Analyst- IT & Data (Temporary)

Posted on November 12, 2025
Hoofddorp
English
Posted on November 12, 2025

About this role

In this position, the main responsibilities will be:



  • Manage and execute the IT & Data financial control, governance and reporting processes in an Operational Excellence way;

  • Strive for continuous improvements for the IT & Data financial governance, processes and reporting processes;

  • Assist setting up and maintaining the Finance key-stakeholders network;

  • Keep track of the Danone and IT & Data financial management guidelines, documentation and tools;

  • Provide the IT & Data Benelux teams and individuals with the right information, guidelines, documentation and training on IT & Data financial management procedures, processes and tools;

  • Handle administrative tasks such as purchase orders (PO), goods receipts (GRs), and invoice management for both CAPEX and OPEX;

  • Ensure the IT & Data Benelux teams and individuals follow the IT & Data financial management procedures, processes and tools;

  • To be able to act independently in reporting financial data on legal entity level according to the reporting guidelines and making use of the reporting tools.


This is a temporary assignment for at least 1 year, with hybrid working possibilities. The monthly salary will be based on your relevant working experience and will be in the range of € 4000 - €4500 gross per month based on 40 hours.


How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Salary

EUR 4500
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Hoofddorp delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Indirect Tax Specialist - English
Intercompany Accountant (Temporary)
Senior Credit Controller | German & Dutch | Alkmaar
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Billing Officer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.