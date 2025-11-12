Financial and Reporting Analyst- IT & Data (Temporary)

In this position, the main responsibilities will be:



Manage and execute the IT & Data financial control, governance and reporting processes in an Operational Excellence way;



Strive for continuous improvements for the IT & Data financial governance, processes and reporting processes;



Assist setting up and maintaining the Finance key-stakeholders network;



Keep track of the Danone and IT & Data financial management guidelines, documentation and tools;



Provide the IT & Data Benelux teams and individuals with the right information, guidelines, documentation and training on IT & Data financial management procedures, processes and tools;



Handle administrative tasks such as purchase orders (PO), goods receipts (GRs), and invoice management for both CAPEX and OPEX;



Ensure the IT & Data Benelux teams and individuals follow the IT & Data financial management procedures, processes and tools;



To be able to act independently in reporting financial data on legal entity level according to the reporting guidelines and making use of the reporting tools.



This is a temporary assignment for at least 1 year, with hybrid working possibilities. The monthly salary will be based on your relevant working experience and will be in the range of € 4000 - €4500 gross per month based on 40 hours.

