Treasury Manager | English

We are currently recruiting for a Treasury Manager for one of our rapidly growing clients within EV and charging infrastructure industry. This role is instrumental in building and managing a treasury function across the company’s European organization.

This role is based in Amsterdam (on a hybrid level) and reports to the Head of Funding & IR.

It is a unique opportunity to take ownership of all treasury matters while contributing directly to the company’s growth. You will serve as the primary point of contact for both strategic and operational treasury topics, guiding the company on treasury structures, business initiatives, cash efficiency, and treasury risk management.

Responsibilities :

Develop and implement treasury policies, procedures, and controls including optimizing cash management, bank finance, interest rate & FX hedging, subsidiary capitalization, and (bank) guarantees.

Address systems and tools requirements fit for scaling the organization.

Provide ongoing education to relevant teams across the organization.

Manage external banks, auditors, and advisors on treasury topics.

Support finance and business teams with ad-hoc treasury questions.

Requirements :

Minimum 7 years of relevant treasury experience with knowledge across all treasury function areas.

Proven experience setting up or being part of establishing a treasury function—scale-up experience is a significant plus.

Strong eye for detail, critical thinking, and pragmatic approach to balancing strategic advice with operational execution.

Fluency in English (other European languages are a plus).

Genuine passion for sustainability and the transition to electric mobility.

What is in it for you:

Stock option plan.

Access to the electric vehicle fleet (all charging expenses covered), also for private use.

Daily lunches, snacks & drinks.

29 days of holidays.

Fun events including an amazing yearly trip abroad.

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

