Treasury Manager | English

Treasury Manager | English

Posted on December 16, 2025
Amsterdam
Posted on December 16, 2025

About this role

We are currently recruiting for a Treasury Manager for one of our rapidly growing clients within EV and charging infrastructure industry. This role is instrumental in building and managing a treasury function across the company’s European organization.
This role is based in Amsterdam (on a hybrid level) and reports to the Head of Funding & IR.
It is a unique opportunity to take ownership of all treasury matters while contributing directly to the company’s growth. You will serve as the primary point of contact for both strategic and operational treasury topics, guiding the company on treasury structures, business initiatives, cash efficiency, and treasury risk management.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and implement treasury policies, procedures, and controls including optimizing cash management, bank finance, interest rate & FX hedging, subsidiary capitalization, and (bank) guarantees.
  • Address systems and tools requirements fit for scaling the organization.
  • Provide ongoing education to relevant teams across the organization.
  • Manage external banks, auditors, and advisors on treasury topics.
  • Support finance and business teams with ad-hoc treasury questions.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 7 years of relevant treasury experience with knowledge across all treasury function areas.
  • Proven experience setting up or being part of establishing a treasury function—scale-up experience is a significant plus.
  • Strong eye for detail, critical thinking, and pragmatic approach to balancing strategic advice with operational execution.
  • Fluency in English (other European languages are a plus).
  • Genuine passion for sustainability and the transition to electric mobility.

What is in it for you:

  • Stock option plan.
  • Access to the electric vehicle fleet (all charging expenses covered), also for private use.
  • Daily lunches, snacks & drinks.
  • 29 days of holidays.
  • Fun events including an amazing yearly trip abroad.

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

The post Treasury Manager | English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Junior Finance & Tax Officer - Bank
Credit Controller | German | Amsterdam area
Billing Officer
Jr Financial Reporting & Regulatory Analyst
Product Governance Lead
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026
Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position