Product Governance Lead
Posted on November 20, 2025
Amsterdam
English
Posted on November 20, 2025
About this role
Are you a highly skilled professional with a solid background in the insurance or financial services industry? Then we may be looking for you. A forward-thinking division within a leading insurance firm is currently looking for a Product Governance Lead. To be suitable for the role you must be a strategic thinker with a strong foundation in product governance, regulatory compliance and stakeholder engagement. You thrive in complex environments, balancing legal, operational, and customer needs.
The role:
You bring:
What You Get:
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Product Governance, Product Strategy, Regulatory Compliance (Insurance/Financial Services), Risk Management, Product Lifecycle Oversight, Fair Value Assessment, Terms & Conditions (T&C) Drafting, IPID Documentation, EU Regulatory Frameworks, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) / AFM Experience, Product Approval and Review Process (PARP), Assessment of Value, Legal and Regulatory Product Review, Cross-functional Product Leadership, Dutch Financial Regulation Knowledge, Insurance Product Development.
Salary
€5000 per month
