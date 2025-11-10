Credit Controller | German | Amsterdam area
Posted on November 10, 2025
Amsterdam
English, German
Posted on November 10, 2025
About this role
Our client, a global leader in apparel and accessories, is seeking a Credit Controller with German to support their team in Hoofddorp.
Responsibilities/Tasks
The credit control team plays a vital role in keeping the business running smoothly by ensuring strong cash flow and managing credit risk across diverse and fast-changing markets. Our client is on the lookout for a dedicated and detail-focused Credit Controller to join their Hoofddorp office and take charge of credit management for their Germany portfolio.
Debt Collection & Account Management
- Monitor and manage accounts receivable ledgers for Germany, chasing overdue debts promptly.
- Contact customers professionally via phone, email, or written correspondence to collect outstanding payments according to agreed terms.
- Manage a portfolio of customer accounts, ensuring timely payment and clear communication on credit limits and invoices.
- Escalate unresolved debts to management or legal teams when necessary.
Invoice & Data Management
- Ensure accuracy and timely dispatch of invoices, working closely with sales and customer service to maintain correct billing information.
- Resolve discrepancies in invoices or payment terms efficiently with customers.
Credit Risk & Reporting
- Conduct creditworthiness assessments for new and existing customers; advise sales on credit limits and payment terms.
- Prepare and maintain reports including aging reports, cash flow forecasts, and accounts receivable status to support month-end and year-end closings.
- Keep detailed documentation of all customer interactions, payments, and disputes in ERP systems.
Process Improvement & Compliance
- Identify opportunities to improve credit control workflows to reduce overdue debt and streamline collections.
- Ensure compliance with all relevant legal and company policies regarding credit control, bad debt procedures, and record-keeping.
Requirements
Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business, or a related discipline preferred.
- 2-3 years' experience in credit control, accounts receivable, or collections.
- Experience with ERP and credit control systems (SAP preferred; familiarity with Exenta or Credit Device is a plus).
- Fluent in English and German (spoken and written).
Skills & Attributes
- Strong communication and negotiation skills with a customer-centric, professional approach.
- Detail-oriented and organized, able to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
- Proactive self-starter who confidently initiates collection actions and problem-solving.
- Collaborative team player, comfortable working cross-functionally with sales, finance, and customer service.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel.
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Junior Finance & Tax Officer - Bank
Accountant - Financial Associate | English
Billing Officer
Jr Financial Reporting & Regulatory Analyst
Finance & Procurement Manager | Dutch and English