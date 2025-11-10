Credit Controller | German | Amsterdam area

Our client, a global leader in apparel and accessories, is seeking a Credit Controller with German to support their team in Hoofddorp.

Responsibilities/Tasks

The credit control team plays a vital role in keeping the business running smoothly by ensuring strong cash flow and managing credit risk across diverse and fast-changing markets. Our client is on the lookout for a dedicated and detail-focused Credit Controller to join their Hoofddorp office and take charge of credit management for their Germany portfolio.

Debt Collection & Account Management



Monitor and manage accounts receivable ledgers for Germany, chasing overdue debts promptly.



Contact customers professionally via phone, email, or written correspondence to collect outstanding payments according to agreed terms.



Manage a portfolio of customer accounts, ensuring timely payment and clear communication on credit limits and invoices.



Escalate unresolved debts to management or legal teams when necessary.



Invoice & Data Management



Ensure accuracy and timely dispatch of invoices, working closely with sales and customer service to maintain correct billing information.



Resolve discrepancies in invoices or payment terms efficiently with customers.



Credit Risk & Reporting



Conduct creditworthiness assessments for new and existing customers; advise sales on credit limits and payment terms.



Prepare and maintain reports including aging reports, cash flow forecasts, and accounts receivable status to support month-end and year-end closings.



Keep detailed documentation of all customer interactions, payments, and disputes in ERP systems.



Process Improvement & Compliance



Identify opportunities to improve credit control workflows to reduce overdue debt and streamline collections.



Ensure compliance with all relevant legal and company policies regarding credit control, bad debt procedures, and record-keeping.



Requirements

Qualifications



Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business, or a related discipline preferred.



2-3 years' experience in credit control, accounts receivable, or collections.



Experience with ERP and credit control systems (SAP preferred; familiarity with Exenta or Credit Device is a plus).



Fluent in English and German (spoken and written).



Skills & Attributes