Payments Resolution Specialist - English

Our client, a giant international corporation and leader in their industry, is looking for a Payments Resolution Specialist to join their office in Amsterdam.

The successful candidate must have expertise in Accounts Payable (AP), Procure-to-Pay (P2P) workflows, and knowledge about Payments in EMEA, with an ability to partner with technical teams. In this role, he/she will also lead cross-functional initiatives with Finance Technology and business partners to improve, scale, and automate invoice processing across EMEA.

Job Profile for Payments Resolution Specialist

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Manage highly complex invoice transactions and inquiry processing in the local timezone

Achieve accurate and timely resolutions of invoice processing issues, escalations, and roadblocks

Participate and lead key initiatives for invoice processing improvements, including testing, and system integrations with our Finance Technology (FinTech) Team and Business Partners

Lead AP cross-functional alignment on improvements and solutions to scale invoice processing volumes and decrease manual processing in EMEA

Manage projects assigned from different areas

Candidate Profile for Payments Resolution Specialist

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of other languages is a plus

5+ years of relevant experience, particularly in a global company and global function, is an advantage

Knowledge of Excel and ERP systems is a must

Proficiency in working with data, including reading, analysing, and utilising it effectively in projects

Strong presentation skills and the ability to communicate effectively are a must

Experience with Workday, ticketing tools or systems, and AI in AP is beneficial

In-depth understanding of the EMEA region, with a global perspective and flexibility to support teams beyond

Ability to convert data into visuals and presentation decks

Track record of leading impactful regional and global projects, with adherence to project management methodologies

Customer service-oriented with a focus on effective communication and attention to detail

What Our Client Offers