Payments Resolution Specialist - English
Posted on December 18, 2025
Amsterdam
40
Posted on December 18, 2025
About this role
Our client, a giant international corporation and leader in their industry, is looking for a Payments Resolution Specialist to join their office in Amsterdam.
The successful candidate must have expertise in Accounts Payable (AP), Procure-to-Pay (P2P) workflows, and knowledge about Payments in EMEA, with an ability to partner with technical teams. In this role, he/she will also lead cross-functional initiatives with Finance Technology and business partners to improve, scale, and automate invoice processing across EMEA.
Job Profile for Payments Resolution Specialist
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Manage highly complex invoice transactions and inquiry processing in the local timezone
- Achieve accurate and timely resolutions of invoice processing issues, escalations, and roadblocks
- Participate and lead key initiatives for invoice processing improvements, including testing, and system integrations with our Finance Technology (FinTech) Team and Business Partners
- Lead AP cross-functional alignment on improvements and solutions to scale invoice processing volumes and decrease manual processing in EMEA
- Manage projects assigned from different areas
Candidate Profile for Payments Resolution Specialist
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of other languages is a plus
- 5+ years of relevant experience, particularly in a global company and global function, is an advantage
- Knowledge of Excel and ERP systems is a must
- Proficiency in working with data, including reading, analysing, and utilising it effectively in projects
- Strong presentation skills and the ability to communicate effectively are a must
- Experience with Workday, ticketing tools or systems, and AI in AP is beneficial
- In-depth understanding of the EMEA region, with a global perspective and flexibility to support teams beyond
- Ability to convert data into visuals and presentation decks
- Track record of leading impactful regional and global projects, with adherence to project management methodologies
- Customer service-oriented with a focus on effective communication and attention to detail
What Our Client Offers
- 25 vacation days per year
- Pension plan
- Hybrid working plan (3 days at the office)
- Opportunity to join a dynamic international environment
- Work for a global organisation
- Be part of a passionate and creative team
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Junior Finance & Tax Officer - Bank
Credit Controller | German | Amsterdam area
Billing Officer
Jr Financial Reporting & Regulatory Analyst
Finance & Procurement Manager | Dutch and English