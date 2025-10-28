Sales Support Specialist | English | Nijmegen
Posted on October 28, 2025
Nijmegen
English
About this role
Our client is an international leader in global IT field. They are looking for a self-motivated, proactive go getter to work as their Sales Accelerator. You will become a pivotal part of a very vibrant and successful international team.
Responsibilities/Tasks
The Sales Accelerator ensures smooth and efficient day-to-day operations by offering administrative and organizational support. The Sales Accelerator is responsible for aligning the daily operations internally across departments and handling customer contact when needed.
In a nutshell, you will be supporting the account managers by:
- Handling and managing contracts
- Handling and managing sales orders
- Building and managing relationships with clients
- Providing the best customer service possible
- Helping them reach sales goals
Every day will be different but some of your daily tasks will include:
- You identify customers' needs and map these against the entire hardware and services portfolio
- You work on building or maintaining relationships with clients
- You enter sales and purchase orders in the ERP tool
- You elaborate sales proposals based on customers' requests for products and/or services
- You onboard new clients (e.g. adding the company information to our internal ERP tools)
- You act as the liaison between the customer and internal departments
- You follow sales operations processes and make suggestions for improvement
Requirements
- You have a bachelor's degree in a related field
- You have 2 to 4 years of experience as part of a sales or customer service team
- You write and speak English fluently. Other languages are always a plus
- You are proactive (toward clients and your colleagues) to provide help when and where needed
- You are business and solutions-minded
- You are detail-oriented and strive to do things right
- You have solid planning and organizational skills
- You feel comfortable within a fast-moving international environment
Additional information
- Laptop and a cell phone
- Potential to quickly grow within the company
- Complete and ongoing training from the start
- International feel in a multi-cultural team across several countries
- Opportunity to participate in an amazing adventure that starts now and hopefully never ends.
