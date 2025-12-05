Sales Support Associate | German | Den Bosch

Our client is an international Treasury Center, which plays a key role in ensuring the financial stability and success of more than 400 companies worldwide. They are currently looking for a Sales Support Associate to strengthen their Contract Management & Business Administration team. In this diverse role, you will be involved in day-to-day operations as well as in the further development of back office structures, processes and tools.

Shape the future: You will actively contribute ideas to improve and evolve structures, processes, and tools - driving efficiency and quality in everything they do.

Implement smart solutions: You will act as a bridge between business and IT, ensuring smooth processes and optimal use of technical tools to meet operational needs.

Teamwork and responsibility: You will be the backbone of the Sales Team - supporting daily operations, managing insurance partners, handling premium settlements, and professionally preparing and following up on customer visits and inquiries.

Daily tasks can - amongst other involve:



Giving advice about loans, currency exchange issues or insurance contracts



Checking of internal rules & regulations & compliance



Settling payment of creditors



Providing information about available raw materials



Financial reporting





Bachelor degree within a business administration or finance



Initial working experience in the financial sector



High quality awareness and a structured working approach



Excellent communication skills and assertiveness



High level of commitment and willingness to learn



Customer-oriented mindset



Good command of German and excellent command of English



IT affinity as well as conceptual, analytical, and organizational skills



Good knowledge of MS 365. Any knowledge of SAP and Power BI is advantageous.



What's in it for you: