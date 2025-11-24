German speaking Sales Account Manager
Posted on November 24, 2025
Almere
English, German
Posted on November 24, 2025
About this role
An international technology company specialising in networking solutions is seeking a motivated German-speaking Account Manager to join their commercial team based in Flevoland. This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a fast-paced, multicultural environment where innovation and customer relationships are at the heart of the business.
Your Role:
As an Account Manager, you’ll be responsible for developing and maintaining strong B2B relationships with medium to large enterprises across multiple countries. You’ll play a key role in driving sales of networking hardware—both new and refurbished—while ensuring exceptional service and long-term client satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities:
What We’re Looking For:
What You’ll Get:
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Your Role:
As an Account Manager, you’ll be responsible for developing and maintaining strong B2B relationships with medium to large enterprises across multiple countries. You’ll play a key role in driving sales of networking hardware—both new and refurbished—while ensuring exceptional service and long-term client satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage the full sales cycle for networking equipment to new and existing customers
- Build and nurture long-term client relationships
- Conduct outbound prospecting campaigns to identify and qualify new opportunities
- Collaborate with internal teams to deliver top-tier customer experiences
- Participate in product and sales training to stay ahead of market trends
What We’re Looking For:
- A results-driven, energetic professional with a passion for sales
- Fluent in German and English (additional European languages like Dutch, French, or Italian are a plus)
- Strong communication skills—both written and verbal
- A proactive mindset and the ability to thrive in a dynamic environment
- Previous experience in IT hardware or software sales is an advantage
What You’ll Get:
- A fast-growing company with a diverse, international team
- A collaborative and agile work culture where your ideas matter
- Hybrid work setup: 1-2 days from home per week depending on performance
- Competitive base salary plus monthly sales bonuses
- 26 paid vacation days and 8% holiday pay
- Modern office with scenic views, free parking, and nearby public transport
- Ongoing training in products, sales, and market trends
- Company pension plan and regular social events
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Sales, Account Management, Tech Sales, Hardware, Information Technology ,Verkoper, B2B, Business Development
Salary
€5500 per month
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Almere delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Account Manager | German | Amsterdam area
Sales Specialist | German
Account Coordinator | Dutch | Amersfoort Area
Medior-Senior Sales Account manager | German
Business Development Representative | German C2