Technical Account Manager | South Germany | Remote

We are seeking a Senior AV Engineer, living in South Germany, to join our client's Sales Department. This role is fully remote. You will provide technical support to customers from your home office while driving product promotion through training, education, and hands-on guidance.



Manage relationships with all technical managers.



Introduce all our new products and their advantages when integrated.



Discuss needed/ wanted product or product changes.



Conduct research in a specific product group area at the request of the product marketing group.



Pro-actively contact the Managers about completed projects.



Support consultants/dealers in their request for helping on projects/tenders.



Trouble shoot on site at projects.



Conduct technical training on site.



Support dealer- and trade-shows.



Intervene with troubleshooting when a solution is not visible.



Check translations of our technical documentation. (If applicable)



Keep up on all product updates, test equipment, and technology areas.

