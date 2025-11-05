Technical Solutions Manager | English | UK-Based

The Technical Solutions Manager is a remote role that combines advanced technical support, AV control programming, system design, and on-site commissioning expertise. This position supports customers in the UK region throughout the lifecycle of strategic AV projects - from pre-sales design and validation to field deployment, troubleshooting, and product feedback. The role requires strong technical knowledge, excellent communication skills, and hands-on experience in commissioning AV control systems in the field.

Technical Support & Control Applications



Provide both remote and on-site support for AV control systems, assisting with design, configuration, and troubleshooting.



Diagnose issues related to control software, AV hardware communication (RS232, TCP/IP), and third-party device integration.



Guide customers through system setup and resolve anomalies in software or hardware operation.



System Design & Pre-Sales Engineering



Collaborate with Project Consulting Managers and Technical Managers on large-scale AV system designs, tenders, and proposals.



Validate technical feasibility and compliance with customer requirements.



Create alternative designs to competitive solutions.



Field Commissioning



Travel to customer sites to perform system commissioning, validation, and troubleshooting.



Ensure proper integration and functionality of AV control systems during final deployment.



Provide hands-on support and training to clients.



Post-Sales & Product Feedback



Evaluate project outcomes and provide feedback to sales and technical teams.



Inform product improvement needs to the Product & Development team based on field experience and tender requirements.



Maintain awareness of certifications and specifications relevant to AV control systems.



Technical Expertise



Strong knowledge of Microsoft Windows OS (servers, registry, DLLs), SQL databases.



Solid understanding of networking (TCP/IP, Ethernet, IP addressing, NAT, routers).



Proficiency in Python 3 programming.



Familiarity with communication protocols (RS232/RS422, infrared).



Experience with AV system integration and control platforms (Extron, AMX, Crestron).



Communication & Reporting



Fluent in English, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.



Ability to explain technical concepts clearly to non-technical users.



Methodical troubleshooting skills and attention to detail.



Regular reporting on project status using internal tools.



Able to work on secure sites.



Education & Experience