IT Help Desk Support Specialist | English | Amersfoort

Posted on November 10, 2025
Amersfoort
English
About this role

Our international client who is a leader in the world of leading technology is searching for an excellent IT Support Specialist. The successful candidate must be detail oriented, be able to multitask, be proactive, have great computer skills and be open to learning new processes. This job also demands flexibility, reliability, ability to prioritize and the skills to interact with people at all levels and in a team environment. The position requires on-site availability in the Amersfoort office.



The IT support Specialist will provide hardware and software helpdesk support to corporate users.



  • You will be supporting Microsoft technologies.

  • Supporting & troubleshooting desktops, laptops, printers, cell phones desktop operating systems (Windows 10, 11 and MacOS).



Candidate must have good communication skills, proficient in English, Dutch is a plus. Professional appearance, strong troubleshooting abilities and a desire for learning new technologies.



  • 2+ years relevant experience working in a business environment.

  • Experience in supporting desktops, laptops, printers, cell phones desktop operating systems (Windows 10, 11 and MacOS).

  • Profound knowledge of Microsoft 365 applications.

  • Knowledge of Active Directory and Entra ID (User, Group and Computer administration).

  • Microsoft Intune.

  • Knowledge of networking (IP addressing, DHCP, VLANs).

  • Excellent communication and customer service skills with strong attention to details and highly organized.

  • Completed course or passed exams: Microsoft MD-102(Managing Modern Desktops) ; MS-900 (MS 365 Fundamentals).


It would be an advantage if you also have:



  • Experience with Microsoft SCCM

  • Experience with JAMF MDM

  • Experience with Conferencing and Meeting Room systems

