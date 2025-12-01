Service Delivery Representative | English | Nijmegen

Our client is an international leader in global IT services. They are looking for an accurate, detail-oriented Service Delivery Representative.

The ITAD (IT Asset Disposition) and BBaaS (Buy-Back-as-a-Service) solutions are expanding quickly. To support this continued growth, our client is looking for a Service Delivery Representative who brings a commercial mindset, enjoys coordinating service projects, and wants to help shape the future of circular IT. If you're someone who loves customer interaction, thrives in a dynamic environment, and wants to be part of a company with a strong growth mindset, then this role is for you!

As a Service Delivery Representative in the ITAD team, you will coordinate and deliver the service components of ITAD and BBaaS projects. You'll be the connecting link between customers, ITAD partners, service providers, and internal teams, ensuring that every buyback, data destruction, and/or deinstallation request is executed smoothly, securely, and on time.

You'll also act as secondary support for the Service Desk, stepping in when needed to ensure seamless global customer service. Your main focus, however, will be on ITAD coordination and service delivery.

This role combines service coordination, customer communication, and commercial awareness, perfect for someone who enjoys both operational detail and client-facing work.



Handle and qualify incoming ITAD service requests from customers and internal teams, working closely with the ITAD Technical Lead to validate scope, feasibility, and required service components.



Prepare service quotations and work instructions for logistics, on-site services, data destruction, recycling and other related activities.



Coordinate service delivery across operations, logistic partners, and external service providers.





Monitor progress, ensure SLA adherence, and manage updates to customers and stakeholders.



Safeguard compliance with data-security and environmental standards (such as ESG, ISO 27001, WEEE, GDPR).



Maintain complete, audit-ready documentation for every ITAD project.



Identify cross-selling and service-improvement opportunities through customer and internal interactions.



Provide support to our global Service Desk (helping with customer service calls, ticket updates, and handovers when needed).



Support continuous improvement by sharing feedback and contributing ideas to strengthen our ITAD service offering.





You have a bachelor's diploma in any field.



You have a commercial and positive mindset.



You have at least 1 to 2 years of experience in service coordination, customer service, project management, IT lifecycle management or logistics.



You are interested in IT and sustainability; understanding of IT hardware is a plus.



You are structured, proactive, and enjoy keeping projects under control.



You are efficient and proactive and bring an enthusiastic and can-do feeling to customers and colleagues.



You are a strong communicator and enjoy working in a fast-paced, multicultural team.



You are not afraid of taking on new or unfamiliar tasks and you do not stop unless the problem is solved.



You are a team player, stress-resistant, and can work under tight deadlines with the team or alone.

