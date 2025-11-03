Client Services & Procurement Specialist | French | Utrecht

Our international client who is an international non-profit organisation is looking for a proactive Client Services & Procurement Specialist.

Responsibilities/Tasks

The Client Services & Procurement Specialist is expected to serve as the client services expert as well as the procurement and order fulfilment expert for assigned product category within the Client Services Unit and utilize vendor technical expertise for various pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products.

The CS Specialist is the first point of contact for order and related communications and is expected to provide customer service excellence to all stakeholders, including other product category teams. The CS Specialist is expected to provide regular status updates on orders and address questions, concerns and/or change requests that the client may have in coordination with Client Services and Strategic Supply Chain Units, project director, and other stakeholders as needed. Work with the Procurement team to ensure POs are issued in a timely manner.

The Client Services & Procurement Specialist is also responsible for maintaining data accuracy from the request to the purchase order confirmation from the vendor; and for working with the Logistics Unit to ensure the supply chain is established and executed key performance indicators (KPIs).

Specific Responsibilities

Client Relationship Management:



Provide proactive customer service while acting as primary point of contact for procurement and order fulfilment, including request for quotations,



Work collaboratively with internal and external units, vendors, and partner organisations on procurement and order fulfilment issues.



Proactively identify procurement and/or order fulfilment activities potentially impacting the project's ability to perform its duties and advise the necessary stakeholders.



Handle procurement and/or order fulfilment related incidents; log incidents into the Incident Management System, provide inputs for incident investigation and contribute to the resolution within incident set timelines.



Procurement and Order Administration:



Coordinate and monitor order management with vendors, including responsiveness to quotations, and contribute to the continuous review of vendor's operational order management performance.



Proactively identify issues with day-to-day ordering processes and resolve and/or communicate the issues to management in a timely manner, as needed.



Lead the troubleshooting of procurement and/or order-related challenges define and implement corrective action in case of irregularities working closely with the Category Lead.



Administration:



Maintain system-related changes required on requisitions, price quotes and/or purchase orders throughout the procurement or order fulfilment process in coordination with client and/ or Sourcing & Procurement, Client Services & Procurement, and Logistics Specialists.



Maintain and update the ERP system at an order level to ensure internal data accuracy and external reporting are optimal.



Requirements