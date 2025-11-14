Associate Clinical Supply Chain | Pharma industry
Posted on November 14, 2025
Breda
English
Posted on November 14, 2025
About this role
As an Associate Clinical Supply Chain, you will support the setup and coordination of clinical supply chains for global clinical studies within GMP, GDP and GDocP standards. You will ensure timely and accurate execution of all setup activities and master data processes, working closely with the Global Setup Lead team and stakeholders in logistics, quality and planning.
Main responsibilities:
Main responsibilities:
- Manage and maintain master data in SAP (materials, BOMs, WBS elements, custom values, study design tables).
- Coordinate the creation and approval of clinical artwork and related documentation.
- Create and maintain Product Specification Files throughout the clinical trial lifecycle.
- Support third-party depot setup and cross-dock planning.
- Monitor metrics and contribute to workforce planning cycles.
- Ensure adherence to GMP/GDP/GDocP and regulatory guidelines.
Requirements
Minimum requirements:
Preferred:
- Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain, Business Administration, Life Sciences or a related field.
- Relevant experience in an international and regulated environment, preferably within biotechnology or pharmaceuticals.
- Solid understanding of supply chain principles (especially BOM).
- Experience with planning and project coordination.
- Strong Excel and MS Office skills; SAP experience is a plus.
- Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
- High attention to detail, ability to prioritise and escalate issues when needed.
Preferred:
- Knowledge of clinical supply chain management processes.
- Familiarity with GxP and ICH guidelines.
- Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
Salary
€3700-€3900 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to transforming biotechnology into life-changing therapies. Their mission is to serve patients by ensuring the timely availability of medicines.
The Breda site plays a crucial role in clinical supply chain management: preparing, planning, packaging, labeling, and distributing medicines for global clinical trials. Over 1000 colleagues from 38 nationalities contribute to operations across supply chain, manufacturing, quality, customer service, marketing, and sales.
The company culture is international, diverse, and fast-paced, with a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and excellence.
The Breda site plays a crucial role in clinical supply chain management: preparing, planning, packaging, labeling, and distributing medicines for global clinical trials. Over 1000 colleagues from 38 nationalities contribute to operations across supply chain, manufacturing, quality, customer service, marketing, and sales.
The company culture is international, diverse, and fast-paced, with a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and excellence.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Breda delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Facilities Manager | French
Logistics Coordinator
Associate Supply Chain | Pharmaceutical sector
Global Warehouse Process Manager | Pharma Industry
Shipping Agent (TEMP)