Senior Pricing & Forecast Planning Specialist
Posted on December 4, 2025
Amsterdam
English
About this role
We are looking for a sharp, accurate, and proactive professional to join an international high-tech company.
This is not a typical pricing, forecasting & planning role. It is a complex coordination position within the Business Operations team, which plays a key role in serving international clients (European markets)You serve as the operational link between Account Management, Planning, and Order Fulfillment. You provide essential data-driven and administrative support, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and seamless execution across commercial activities. Your work directly contributes to sales success and customer satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities:
The role involves using multiple internal systems.
Because the products are highly technical, high value, and the systems are complex, this role requires someone who is sharp, analytical, and precise.Even a small mistake can have a large impact, so accuracy and attention to detail are essential.
The work environment is fast-paced and international, with tight deadlines and frequent communication across different time zones.Mornings can be particularly busy, so you will need to stay calm under pressure and communicate clearly with both colleagues and customers.
- Pricing Management:
- Accurately process pricing requests and quotes; manage the special pricing approval workflow; maintain and update pricing databases.
- Forecasting & Planning:
- Collect, consolidate, and analyze customer demand data; collaborate with Planning teams to align demand with internal capacity; monitor data to improve forecast accuracy.
- Contract Support:
- Assist Account Managers with preparing, drafting, and reviewing contract documentation (including risk agreements); coordinate internal approvals with Legal and Finance teams.
- Reporting & Analysis:
- Generate, update, and distribute commercial performance reports (e.g., sales performance, forecast accuracy); use analytical tools to deliver actionable insights that support strategic decision-making.
Requirements
Important Note: Our client does not provide sponsorship. You must have a working permit for the Netherlands.
Hard Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree is a must - ideally someone with an engineering education.
- Fluent in English, spoken and written. On top, Mandarin would be a plus.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English for effective collaboration with internal teams and external stakeholders.
- A minimum of 10 years of experience in commercial support, supply chain, reporting & planning etc.
- Experience in a high value products is a must and ideally work experience in a high tech industry
- Advanced Excel skills, strong analytical, problem-solving abilities and a data-driven mindset, must be proficient with formulas, calculations, and creating overviews
- Excellent attention to detail and accuracy
- Analytical and confident personality who enjoys solving complex problems
- Resilient and able to perform under pressure
- High proficiency in Microsoft Excel; experience with CRM and/or ERP systems is required.
- Ability to manage multiple tasks, meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment, and maintain a proactive, collaborative, and organized working approach.
- Currently living in the Netherlands - Amsterdam region is a plus
The company
Our client's core business is in the production of electronic components found in mobile phones, tablets, TVs, laptops, game consoles, cars, etc.
Application Procedure
