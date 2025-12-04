Senior Pricing & Forecast Planning Specialist

Pricing Management:

Accurately process pricing requests and quotes; manage the special pricing approval workflow; maintain and update pricing databases.

Forecasting & Planning:

Collect, consolidate, and analyze customer demand data; collaborate with Planning teams to align demand with internal capacity; monitor data to improve forecast accuracy.

Contract Support:

Assist Account Managers with preparing, drafting, and reviewing contract documentation (including risk agreements); coordinate internal approvals with Legal and Finance teams.

Reporting & Analysis:

Generate, update, and distribute commercial performance reports (e.g., sales performance, forecast accuracy); use analytical tools to deliver actionable insights that support strategic decision-making.

We are looking for a sharp, accurate, and proactive professional to join an international high-tech company.This is not a typical pricing, forecasting & planning role. It is a complex coordination position within the Business Operations team, which plays a key role in serving international clients (European markets)You serve as the operational link between Account Management, Planning, and Order Fulfillment. You provide essential data-driven and administrative support, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and seamless execution across commercial activities. Your work directly contributes to sales success and customer satisfaction.The role involves using multiple internal systems.Because the products are highly technical, high value, and the systems are complex, this role requires someone who is sharp, analytical, and precise.Mornings can be particularly busy, so you will need to stay calm under pressure and communicate clearly with both colleagues and customers.