Receptionist | French and Dutch
Posted on November 12, 2025
Breda
French
Posted on November 12, 2025
About this role
you will be responsible for ensuring a professional and welcoming environment for all visitors and callers. Your tasks will include managing front desk operations, handling administrative duties, and providing exceptional service to both internal and external stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities:
- Answer and direct incoming phone calls in a professional manner;
- Greet and assist visitors with a friendly, customer-focused approach;
- Handle incoming and outgoing mail efficiently;
- Perform light administrative tasks to support daily office operations.
Requirements
What do we expect from you?
- Fluent in both Dutch and French;
- You live in the area of Breda
- Able to step in for colleagues when needed;
- Available to work 39 hours per week.
Salary
€2500-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is active in the Security industry. They are a distributor for all kinds of smart security items, which they sell in the Benelux.With offices in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, they want to become the industry leader in Belgium and France, while keeping their number 1 position in the Netherlands in mind.
