Marketing Manager | French C2

Developing and executing a comprehensive Southern Europe marketing plan (covering Italy, France, and the Iberica region).

Developing and implementing in-store marketing campaigns to enhance brand visibility and sales

Planning and managing in-store events to improve customer engagement and drive footfall.

Coordinating and executing local brand activation events to boost consumer awareness and loyalty.

Managing and collaborating with local Pro Staff representatives to ensure consistent brand advocacy and community engagement.

Organizing trade fairs, exhibitions, and shows to maximize exposure and networking opportunities.

Reporting to the Head of Regional Marketing, you will ensure the successful alignment and execution of brand strategies at a local level across the Southern European region. This role is pivotal in tailoring marketing efforts to maximize impact and performance by driving retail marketing initiatives, local events, and social media strategies.