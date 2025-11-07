Marketing Manager | French C2
Posted on November 7, 2025
Breda
French
Posted on November 7, 2025
About this role
Reporting to the Head of Regional Marketing, you will ensure the successful alignment and execution of brand strategies at a local level across the Southern European region. This role is pivotal in tailoring marketing efforts to maximize impact and performance by driving retail marketing initiatives, local events, and social media strategies.
- Developing and executing a comprehensive Southern Europe marketing plan (covering Italy, France, and the Iberica region).
- Developing and implementing in-store marketing campaigns to enhance brand visibility and sales
- Planning and managing in-store events to improve customer engagement and drive footfall.
- Coordinating and executing local brand activation events to boost consumer awareness and loyalty.
- Managing and collaborating with local Pro Staff representatives to ensure consistent brand advocacy and community engagement.
- Organizing trade fairs, exhibitions, and shows to maximize exposure and networking opportunities.
Requirements
- Proven experience in trade or retail marketing, preferably within the outdoor sports industry.
- Experience in event management, in-store marketing, and social media strategies.
- Fluency in written and spoken French and English is essential with additional European language skills being highly desirable.
- A creative thinker with the ability to adapt global marketing strategies to local market conditions.
- Willingness to travel across the region for events, activations, and meetings is required.
- Excellent project management and organizational skills to handle multiple initiatives simultaneously.
- Proficiency in marketing tools and software, including CRM and analytics platforms.
- Competency in content creation tools is a plus (e.g., Photoshop, Canva).
- Located within a reasonable commuting distance from Breda, or with the option to work remotely from France.
Salary
€50000-€50000 per month
The company
This company has a strong presence across Europe and a diverse portfolio of well-known brands. They are operating in the lifestyle and consumer goods industry.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Marketing / PR jobs in Breda delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Junior Marketing Representative | English | Nijmegen
Sponsorship Lead
Content Editor German Speaking Markets (part-time 16-20h/week)
Global Marketing Procurement Specialist (expert in ATL)
Growth Marketing Lead - Stocks, Crypto, Savings