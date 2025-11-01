Asset Management Coordinator - English

Our client is an international media and entertainment giant, offering streaming services to millions of members worldwide who enjoy TV series, documentaries, movies and an exciting gaming experience.

We are looking for a dynamic Asset Management Coordinator to be a part of the EMEA Regional Operations team, working closely with the program management and production team to ensure seamless execution of tasks.

Job Profile for Asset Management Coordinator

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Promote a connected ecosystem to ensure all final assets are compliant with metadata requirements

Perform projects as needed to ensure all final assets and related files are available for discovery and reuse

Promote the asset taxonomy and provide training to ensure that users of the tools are tagging assets correctly

Develop, own and execute an archival strategy to ensure the long-term safety and usability of the digital marketing assets

Ensure all marketing assets have the proper context (rights and metadata), security, and are easily discoverable

Monitor internal requests and reroute them correctly to either a centralised team or an external vendor

Lead regional projects, owning monthly reports with agencies, overseeing workflows, cost overview, and workflow improvement based on regional nuances

Monitor requests and ensure external providers fulfil them according to the time and quality expectations. Collaborate with regional partners on a global program

Manage regional partners for digital asset ingestion and distribution

Partner with teams in all regions to maintain playbooks and documents for asset management globally

Control permissions and onboard users to the asset management systems, including proprietary DAMs (VanDAM, Content HUB), clip curation platforms (Mixtape, Clips), distribution tools (PAL, POP) and external platforms like PIX

Candidate Profile for Asset Management Coordinator

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of other European languages, written and spoken, is a plus

4+ years of digital asset management experience

Knowledge of digital file specs, formats and standards

Understanding of post-production workflows and terminology

Familiarity and appreciation for tools such as UserVoice, Google Suite or Adobe Creative Suite

Experience in managing and archiving digital assets

Experience in using data analysis tools

Proven experience in fulfilling and managing large sets of assets in complex asset management environments

Solution-oriented, able to pivot and find ways to achieve the deliverables needed for the success of the campaign

Able to work in a fast-paced environment with multiple stakeholders

Capable of prioritising tasks and escalating issues as needed

Able to work non-standard hours

Aptitude in identifying and troubleshooting technical issues

Able to operate effectively in ambiguity and willing to pivot workflows as needed

Able to represent complex and technical workflows in cross-functional forums to advocate for the needs of the program

Able to simplify technical information when needed to onboard non-technical users to tools and workflows

What Our Client Offers