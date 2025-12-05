Trade Logistics Coordinator | 24/week

Our client is a B2B trading company that sources organic and fair-trade products, such as dried fruit, nuts, cocoa, and rice, from farming communities across Africa, Latin America, and Asia and delivers them to customers across Europe, the UK, and the US. The organization has a strong social mission, returning a portion of each product’s sales price directly to the farmers.The Dutch branch, located in Utrecht, is a small and international team of around 10 people.

Due to company growth and the opening of a new production facility in West Africa, product volumes are expected to increase significantly. For this reason, our client is strengthening their Supply Chain department. They are now looking for a Trade Logistics Coordinator to join their team for 24 hours per week, ideally spread over four days.