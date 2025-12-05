Trade Logistics Coordinator | 24/week
About this role
The new team member will join an existing Supply Chain team of two colleagues and work closely with the Trading and Quality departments. The core of this role is ensuring smooth international logistics operations, especially for sea and truck shipments arriving from Africa and other continents.Key Responsibilities:
- Coordinate international shipments to customers across the EU, UK, and US
- Manage operational processes including purchase orders, transport planning, sales orders, warehousing, and export procedures
- Handle import/export documentation and ensure all certifications (organic, fair-trade, Bio Swiss, NOP, etc.) are correctly processed
- Communicate with suppliers, cooperatives, warehouses, carriers, and customers
- Identify delays, risks, or documentation issues and propose solutions
- Support direct shipment planning to reduce costs and improve timelines
- Maintain accurate data in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central
- Maintain structure and overview during seasonal peaks and high-pressure periods
Requirements
Hard Skills
- Background in international supply chain
- Experience with import/export documentation for sea and road transport
- ERP experience (preferably Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central)
- Fast learner, quick to adapt to a fast-paced trading environment
- Stress-resistant and able to manage multiple priorities
- Strong cultural awareness, comfortable communicating with partners from diverse backgrounds
- Ability to maintain a clear overview during busy periods
- English — fluent (required)
- French — strong preference, as many suppliers are based in West Africa
- Dutch/German are a plus
- Medium to senior level
- Already based in the Netherlands (no relocation from abroad)
- 24 hours/week, ideally across four days
- Potential to increase hours in the future as the company continues to grow
Salary
€4500-€5000 per month
The company
Our client is a B2B trading company that sources organic and fair-trade products, such as dried fruit, nuts, cocoa, and rice, from farming communities across Africa, Latin America, and Asia and delivers them to customers across Europe, the UK, and the US. The organization has a strong social mission, returning a portion of each product’s sales price directly to the farmers.The Dutch branch, located in Utrecht, is a small and international team of around 10 people.
Due to company growth and the opening of a new production facility in West Africa, product volumes are expected to increase significantly. For this reason, our client is strengthening their Supply Chain department. They are now looking for a Trade Logistics Coordinator to join their team for 24 hours per week, ideally spread over four days.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
