Principal HVDC R&D Expert

Have you led HVDC research, engineered high-voltage switchgear, and turned complex simulations into certified, grid-ready designs? Read on!



You will own R&D for next-gen HVDC systems and circuit breaker technology, validate SF6-free approaches, and turn models into tested prototypes with European partners. You will work closely with experts in interrupters and DC circuit breakers, align with certification bodies in Arnhem, and help shape the roadmap for a new European R&D centre.



Role overview

As an HVDC R&D Expert, you will lead research and development on HVDC system architecture, covering modelling, simulation, control and protection, and system-level analysis.



What you will build and own:



R&D for next-generation HVDC systems and circuit breaker technology, from modelling to validated prototypes.



Validation and test planning for SF6-free approaches in collaboration with European partners and certification bodies in Arnhem.



System-level analysis to support grid-ready designs and productization.





This challenge is for you if you have:



An MSc or PhD in Electrical Engineering with proven experience in HVDC systems and high-voltage switchgear or circuit breakers.



Hands-on experience with arc-quenching technologies and a deep understanding of SF6-alternatives for GIS.



A strong background in power-system modelling and simulation.



Familiarity with European (specifically KEMA/IEC) testing and certification workflows.



We know that professionals with this unique combination of skills are in high demand. If you are ready to build a legacy and lead the charge in sustainable high-voltage technology, we want to hear from you.

Ready for this new challenge? Apply now and let's get in touch!

