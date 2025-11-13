Head of Sales | English

We are currently recruiting for a Head of Sales for one of our rapidly growing clients within EV and charging infrastructure industry. This is a crucial role that will help the company accelerate their growth and expand their charging network across Europe.

As Head of Sales, you will be responsible for driving revenue growth across all levels, from individual charging-stations to regional and national deals. You will build and lead an international sales team and you will have a broad commercial scope- from securing agreements such as acquisition deals with large employers, B2B2C partnerships, to driving local activation at charging station level.

This role is based in Amsterdam (on a hybrid level), reports directly to the Growth Director, and will work closely with fellow leaders in the Growth team.

Responsibilities :

Shape and execute the commercial sales strategy to meet company’s growth targets. You’ll spot new opportunities across markets, design scalable processes and ensure sales is a key driver in expanding network and revenue.

Build and manage an international sales team, providing structure, coaching and clear KPIs.

Oversee the full sales funnel, from lead generation to closing deals. You’ll implement a CRM system (Salesforce/Hubspot), manage forecasting and bring transparency to performance.

Be the face of the company for fleets, corporates, property owners, and mobility providers.

Work closely with Strategy, Proposition, and Partnerships teams, making sure customer insights and market feedback is shared and incorporated in the business strategy

Requirements :

10+ years’ experience in B2B2C sales, within hyper-growth or infrastructure-related industries (mobility, SaaS, or EV preferred).

Experience leading and scaling international sales teams across multiple markets. Ability to coach, inspire and develop your team members.

Familiarity with CRM systems and reporting (Salesforce or Hubspot).

Fluency in English (other European languages such as Dutch, French, German, Italian, Spanish, or Danish are a plus).

Genuine passion for sustainability and the transition to electric mobility.

What is in it for you:

Stock option plan.

Access to the electric vehicle fleet (all charging expenses covered), also for private use.

Daily lunches, snacks & drinks.

29 days of holidays.

Fun events including an amazing yearly trip abroad.

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

