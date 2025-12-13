Marketing Manager | Temporary | English

We are currently looking for a Marketing Manager for one of our clients based in Amsterdam, an international leader within the pharmaceutical industry.

This is a temporary 3-month role starting asap with a contract via us. Therefore, we can only consider candidates who are already based in the Netherlands, are legally authorized to work, and are available to start immediately.

This role reports to the Director of Marketing and is responsible for driving, executing and following up on initiatives for one of the portfolio brands.

MUST HAVE: Successful candidates must bring relevant experience either from the pharmaceutical or medical device industry.

Responsibilities:

Develop and deliver robust brand plans that support portfolio growth, market shaping, and strategic positioning across the region.

Lead lifecycle management initiatives and ensure successful launch execution and market development.

Drive alignment and tactical excellence through effective collaboration with cross-functional teams and affiliates.

Continuously monitor and analyze competitor activities, translating insights into actionable recommendations to maintain and strengthen competitive advantage.

Oversee the roll-out of marketing campaigns and strategic projects across affiliates, ensuring alignment, compliance, and readiness for future launches.

What we are looking for:

3-5 years of marketing experience at an international pharmaceutical company

Ability to lead a cross functional teams to develop and execute a marketing plan

Experience organizing at least one large congress/event

Project management and prioritization skills

Immediately available for a 3-month assignment

What's in it for you?

Join a fantastic company -leader in the pharma industry

Immediate employment

Salary up to € 4,800 gross p/m and pension plan

Can be fully remote from anywhere in the NL

Full-time role for 32-40h p/w

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to submit your application directly and should your profile meet our requirements we will get in touch with you within 5 business days.

