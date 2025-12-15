Product Developer - Constructed and Flatknits (Temporary)

We are seeking a Temporary Product Developer to join a leading Product Development team in Amsterdam. In this role, you'll oversee the full product development process from concept to final production, collaborating with Design, Merchandising, and Technical teams to create high-quality, stylish fashion for a global market.

Your responsibilities are to:



Manage products through the full development lifecycle, from concept to production handover;



Participate in key development meetings (materials, proto, SMS, pricing);



Deliver product KPIs including margins, sustainability, innovation, and timing;



Ensure accurate and timely product data in PLM (BOM, pricing);



Coordinate proto and SMS samples with vendors and Supply Value Chain, ensuring on-time delivery;



Set target FOB prices and negotiate with vendors to achieve margin goals;



Review fabric and trim lead times with Supply Chain, Buying & Planning;



Identify and manage quality risks in collaboration with Quality Assurance;



Partner with Design and Merchandising on product, innovation, and sustainability initiatives;



Support the digital-first product development process and related ad hoc tasks.





A temporary opportunity to contribute to high-profile global collections;



Work within a creative, diverse, and collaborative international team;



Competitive salary based on experience;



Potential for contract extension depending on business needs.



How we'll proceed:

