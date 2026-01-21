Make smart financial decisions in the Netherlands with M/V Works International
Relocating to the Netherlands brings exciting opportunities, but also important financial decisions. From buying a home to protecting income and planning long-term wealth, expats are often faced with a complex system that works differently from what they are used to.
This is where M/V Works International supports internationals in making confident, well-informed financial choices in the Netherlands.
Mortgage advice made clear
Buying a home in the Netherlands is a major step for many expats. Dutch mortgage structures, interest rates and regulations often differ significantly from those in other countries.
M/V Works International is a Netherlands-based financial advisory company specialising in expats and international professionals. The company supports clients throughout the mortgage process, from calculating borrowing capacity to selecting the right mortgage structure. The advice takes into account the current financial situation and future plans, ensuring a solution that works both now and in the long term.
In addition, M/V Works International offers full purchase guidance, supporting clients from the initial home search to preparing a strong bidding strategy, as well as providing after-purchase support to ensure a smooth transition into homeownership.
Insurance that fits your lifestyle
Understanding which type of insurance is necessary in the Netherlands is not always straightforward. Some types of insurance are obligatory, while others are optional, but missing essential coverage can lead to serious risks.
M/V Works International helps clients choose the right type of insurance for their situation, including life insurance, liability, home and income protection. The focus is on practical coverage that supports everyday life in the Netherlands.
Independent financial advice for expats
The company offers independent financial advice, focused on finding solutions that truly fit each client’s personal situation.
With services provided fully in English, M/V Works International helps clients understand how Dutch financial rules work and how to make informed decisions without unnecessary stress or confusion.
A personal and transparent approach
What sets M/V Works International apart is their personal approach. Each client receives tailored advice, explained in clear language and without financial jargon. The result is confidence, control and peace of mind when making important financial decisions.
Get started
Navigating finances in a new country does not have to be overwhelming. With expert guidance, expats can focus on building their life in the Netherlands. Schedule an introductory consultation now.