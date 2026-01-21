Make smart financial decisions in the Netherlands with M/V Works International

Relocating to the Netherlands brings exciting opportunities, but also important financial decisions. From buying a home to protecting income and planning long-term wealth, expats are often faced with a complex system that works differently from what they are used to.

This is where M/V Works International supports internationals in making confident, well-informed financial choices in the Netherlands.

Mortgage advice made clear

Buying a home in the Netherlands is a major step for many expats. Dutch mortgage structures, interest rates and regulations often differ significantly from those in other countries.

M/V Works International is a Netherlands-based financial advisory company specialising in expats and international professionals. The company supports clients throughout the mortgage process, from calculating borrowing capacity to selecting the right mortgage structure. The advice takes into account the current financial situation and future plans, ensuring a solution that works both now and in the long term.