Municipal taxes rise for homeowners, average in 2026 is €1.000+

By Abi Carter

Homeowners in the Netherlands will see their municipal housing costs rise by an average of 3,9 percent next year, according to a report. The average bill is now more than 1.000 euros per year, for the first time ever.

Dutch municipal taxes rising in January 2026

Municipal taxes are increasing as usual in January 2026. While an increase of 3,9 percent might seem quite small, it’s an average that hides a wide variety of figures. In some municipalities like Alphen aan de Rijn, Voorst, Rozenall, Heemskerk and Maasgouw, for instance, taxes are rising by between 10 and 18 percent, costing homeowners somewhere between 98 and 189 euros more per year. 

As the Dutch Homeowners’ Association reports, the average homeowners’ bill for property tax, sewage levies and waste collection charges will be 1.001 euros per household in 2026, the first time ever the 1.000-euro threshold has been exceeded. 

Property taxes rising by average of 4,6 percent

Property tax (OZB) makes up the bulk of these costs, and is rising by an average of 4,6 percent - and by as much as 40 percent in some municipalities. The average WOZ value, on which the OZB is based, is rising by 9 percent to more than 415.000 euros, on average. 

Waste and sewage charges will increase again next year, but not as sharply as they did in January 2025. Sewerage fees will rise by an average of 3,6 percent in 2026 (they rose 4 percent this year), and fees for waste collection will rise by 3,7 percent, on average (they rose 5 percent this year). 

Dutch Homeowners’ Association calls on government to give municipalities more funding

The Dutch Homeowners’ Association writes that municipalities seem to be preparing themselves for looming budget pressures, with many responding that they anticipate a budget deficit from 2028 onwards. 

"We see a worrying trend in municipal taxes in the coming years and call on the new government to come up with a structural solution,” said Cindy Kremer, general director of the Homeowners’ Association. “First, by making sufficient funds available to municipalities so they can properly perform statutory duties… without further property tax increases. Homeowners should not be the bottom line in municipal budgets."

