Living abroad is a dream come true for many, but it does bring a variety of challenges and setbacks. Taking care of your mental, physical, financial and social health is important to maintaining your wellbeing in the Netherlands. / Wellbeing and life satisfaction in the Netherlands Life satisfaction in the Netherlands is generally high. According to the OECD Better Life index, the Netherlands outperforms other countries in terms of jobs, work-life balance, environmental quality, social networks, civic engagement, safety and life satisfaction, aided by above-average salaries and high labour participation. Indeed, a 2024 report by CBS found that the Netherlands has the second-highest level of wellbeing in the EU, behind only Sweden. The country ranked highly on social cohesion (especially in trust in other people), and scored the highest of all EU countries on work and leisure. Mental healthcare in the Netherlands However, that's not to say that mental health concerns are not an issue in the Netherlands. According to the Dutch government, more than four in 10 people in the Netherlands experience mental health problems at some point in their life.

In the Netherlands, frontline support for mental health concerns is managed by GPs, and most basic health insurance packages offer either full or partial coverage of treating mental health conditions. Your first point of call for addressing any issues should be to make an appointment with your regular GP, who can then refer you for a consultation with a mental health expert. You also have the option of making an appointment directly with a specialist, but this may not be covered by your health insurance. Psychologists, therapists & counsellors If you are experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety or stress, or have any other concerns about your mental health, you can reach out to one of our recommended psychologists, therapists and counsellors in the Netherlands for help. Life coaches If you are unsure about the direction your life is taking, or if you're struggling with motivation or finding your purpose, you might consider working with a life coach in the Netherlands. Life coaching can help you identify strengths, weaknesses and areas for development, resolve personal and career problems, and help you find a new inner purpose.