Wellbeing in the Netherlands

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By Manja van KesterenPublished on Feb 28, 2025

Living abroad is a dream come true for many, but it does bring a variety of challenges and setbacks. Taking care of your mental, physical, financial and social health is important to maintaining your wellbeing in the Netherlands. /

Wellbeing and life satisfaction in the Netherlands

Life satisfaction in the Netherlands is generally high. According to the OECD Better Life index, the Netherlands outperforms other countries in terms of jobs, work-life balance, environmental quality, social networks, civic engagement, safety and life satisfaction, aided by above-average salaries and high labour participation. 

Indeed, a 2024 report by CBS found that the Netherlands has the second-highest level of wellbeing in the EU, behind only Sweden. The country ranked highly on social cohesion (especially in trust in other people), and scored the highest of all EU countries on work and leisure. 

Mental healthcare in the Netherlands

However, that's not to say that mental health concerns are not an issue in the Netherlands. According to the Dutch government, more than four in 10 people in the Netherlands experience mental health problems at some point in their life. 

In the Netherlands, frontline support for mental health concerns is managed by GPs, and most basic health insurance packages offer either full or partial coverage of treating mental health conditions. Your first point of call for addressing any issues should be to make an appointment with your regular GP, who can then refer you for a consultation with a mental health expert. 

You also have the option of making an appointment directly with a specialist, but this may not be covered by your health insurance

Psychologists, therapists & counsellors

If you are experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety or stress, or have any other concerns about your mental health, you can reach out to one of our recommended psychologists, therapists and counsellors in the Netherlands for help.

Life coaches 

If you are unsure about the direction your life is taking, or if you're struggling with motivation or finding your purpose, you might consider working with a life coach in the Netherlands. Life coaching can help you identify strengths, weaknesses and areas for development, resolve personal and career problems, and help you find a new inner purpose. 

Phsyiotherapy in the Netherlands

Physiotherapy helps people restore movement and function following an injury, illness or disability, and can also help reduce a person's risk of injury or illness in the future. In the Netherlands, you can make an appointment with a physiotherapist directly, without needing a referral, and most health insurance companies will cover the cost of treatment. Check out our recommended physiotherapists in the Netherlands.

Chiropractors in the Netherlands

If you are suffering from back or neck pain, headaches, injuries or joint stiffness, you may consider working with a chiropractor. Chiropractors use their hands to make manual adjustments to the body and help relieve issues with the bones, muscles and joints. Find a chiropractor near you. 

Gyms, personal trainers & fitness classes

Looking for a gym, personal trainer or just a weekly fitness class with flexible hours? Check out our list of gyms, personal trainers and fitness classes in cities across the Netherlands to find an option that suits you. 

Groups & clubs in the Netherlands

Looking to connect with the international community in your area? No matter whether you're looking for a sports club or a business group, our collection of groups and clubs in the Netherlands is your direct ticket to finding likeminded people. 

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