Famous Amsterdam bike parking garage to finally be demolished from next week

Time to say goodbye to an iconic structure: the fietsflat, the 25-year-old bicycle parking garage by Amsterdam Centraal station, will be demolished starting next week.

“Eyesore” bike parking garage gained cult status

Initially opened as a temporary solution back in 1999, the famous bike parking garage in Amsterdam had room for 2.500 bicycles and - despite being branded as an eyesore - gained popularity as a spot for tourists to take photographs.

It was only supposed to be in use for five years, and eventually lost its permit in 2016. However, due to the lack of other suitable bike parking spaces, it was granted a temporary reprieve while the municipality constructed two large underground bike parks at the station. It was finally closed in 2023.

A plan to move the facility to Schiphol Airport fell through due to costs and technical difficulties. However, the municipality of Amsterdam has said that it will try to reuse materials from the fietsflat as much as possible.