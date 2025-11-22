Home
Famous Amsterdam bike parking garage to finally be demolished from next week

Helen of Troy / Shutterstock.com

By Abi Carter

Time to say goodbye to an iconic structure: the fietsflat, the 25-year-old bicycle parking garage by Amsterdam Centraal station, will be demolished starting next week. 

“Eyesore” bike parking garage gained cult status

Initially opened as a temporary solution back in 1999, the famous bike parking garage in Amsterdam had room for 2.500 bicycles and - despite being branded as an eyesore - gained popularity as a spot for tourists to take photographs. 

It was only supposed to be in use for five years, and eventually lost its permit in 2016. However, due to the lack of other suitable bike parking spaces, it was granted a temporary reprieve while the municipality constructed two large underground bike parks at the station. It was finally closed in 2023

A plan to move the facility to Schiphol Airport fell through due to costs and technical difficulties. However, the municipality of Amsterdam has said that it will try to reuse materials from the fietsflat as much as possible. 

Amsterdam fietsflat to be demolished starting next week

From Monday, November 24, work will begin to dismantle the three-story structure, NL Times reports. The site will be fenced off while loose elements are removed, and proper demolition is expected to begin in mid-January. Work should be finished by early February. 

The area will be redeveloped, but no concrete plans have been confirmed. Since its closure was confirmed in 2023, various proposals have been put forward for how the space could be repurposed. Some have suggested opening a long-term bike parking facility, while other ideas include converting the area into terraces and restaurants. 

Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

