Third of buses and trams in Amsterdam were no-shows in September, study reveals

During random checks by the Society for Better Public Transport (Maatschappij voor Beter OV), more than 35 percent of GVB buses and trams in Amsterdam failed to show up in September. This includes trams 3, 4 and 12, and bus lines 22 and 48.

During September 2025, the Maatschappij voor Beter OV randomly sampled Amsterdam buses and trams to see which ones arrived according to the schedule. The passenger organisation reviewed 51 tram and bus trips over 14 days evenly distributed throughout the month.

Five GVB lines were the main focus, namely trams 3, 4 and 12, as well as bus lines 22 and 48. These lines were monitored on weekdays during the daytime, afternoon rush hour, evenings and weekends. “This makes the sample sufficiently large and sufficiently distributed across lines, dates, and times to form an indicative assessment of the GVB's performance,” wrote the passenger organisation.

Of the 51 trips that were supposed to take place, there were 18 no-shows - this is a cancellation rate of 35,3 percent. “We were shocked by GVB's poor performance. Whether the cancellation rate is 35 percent or, say, 30 percent, GVB's performance is unacceptable. And it has been for years,” said Voor Beter OV chairman Rikus Spithorst.