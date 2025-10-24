Eurostar to run new double-decker trains in Channel Tunnel

Eurostar has announced that it will run double-decker trains through the Channel Tunnel starting in 2031. Each train will be able to carry 1.000 passengers.

Eurostar to launch double-decker trains in Channel Tunnel from 2031

In an announcement, Eurostar has revealed that it signed a 2-billion-euro deal to buy at least 30, and up to 50, new double-decker trains from manufacturer Alstom.

The rail company, which operates in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom, and has a monopoly on Channel Tunnel services, will run double-decker trains in the tunnel starting in 2031.

The Celestia double-decker trains will have a capacity for 1.000 passengers, 20 percent more than the largest trains which Eurostar currently operates. Seats will have additional legroom, and there will be space for wheelchairs and bicycles.