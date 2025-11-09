FlixTrain to expand budget rail service to the Netherlands
German-based company Flix is set to expand its rail services to the Netherlands, promising affordable prices for train routes that are yet to be announced.
FlixTrain to launch in the Netherlands
While many are already familiar with FlixBus, the bright green buses that carry passengers between Amsterdam and Berlin at affordable prices, the Netherlands will soon have FlixTrain as an alternative to the pricey NS trains.
Flix recently raised up to 2,4 billion euros from investors and is planning to use this cash injection to expand its FlixTrain services. The budget rail company has already ordered 65 new long-distance trains, capable of travelling at speeds of up to 230 kilometres per hour, from manufacturer Talgo. "Our new trains will be approved for many European countries, including the Netherlands," Flix CEO André Schwämmlein told AD.
Flix promises to offer a more affordable option for train travel in the Netherlands when they are up and running. "We're generally considerably cheaper than other providers," says Schwämmlein. "On certain routes, like Berlin-Frankfurt, we run multiple trains at regular intervals, several times a day."
Arnhem, Utrecht and Amsterdam likely FlixTrain connections
FlixBuses have been running from Amsterdam and Utrecht to other European cities since 2014, and passengers can currently use a limited FlixTrain service in border towns like Arnhem and Venlo. Soon, new routes in the Netherlands will also be available and while specifics are not mentioned, a likely possibility is the Oberhausen-Rotterdam line connecting Arnhem, Utrecht and Amsterdam.
The rail company previously received permission from the Dutch Authority of Consumers and Markets (ACM) and ProRail to operate trains in the Netherlands from 2024, but due to several issues, the plans were put on hold.
However, Schwämmlein still believes competition for national carriers like NS is a good thing. "European countries are still competing with each other. But European companies should actually compete with each other," he says. "If that works, people will be able to move around much more easily in the heart of Europe."