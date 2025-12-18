European Sleeper launches €1,3m crowdfunder to expand night train services

Dutch-Belgian night train operator European Sleeper has started a 1,3-million-euro crowdfunding campaign to help fund its expansion across Europe.

European Sleeper looks to raise 1,3 million euros with shares

The company, which launched services in 2023 and already connects Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Dresden and Prague, is asking for supporters to become investors and contribute to its plan to revive the Berlin-Paris night train connection by March 2026. The move comes after ÖBB and SNCF announced they would discontinue night services to and from Paris from December 15, 2025.

In a press release, European Sleeper writes that it is already successfully raising funds for its confirmed expansion plans, but that the Nightjet announcement was an “unexpected opportunity” to launch a new route that “calls for additional startup funding”.

It has therefore released shares and is inviting “anyone who believes in affordable, comfortable, low-impact travel” to become a co-owner. Individuals and organisations are able to make investments starting from 140 euros. Anyone investing 2.000 euros or more will receive a 20 percent discount on European Sleeper services in 2026 and 2027.