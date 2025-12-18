Home
European Sleeper launches €1,3m crowdfunder to expand night train services

NGCHIYUI / Shutterstock.com

By Abi Carter

Dutch-Belgian night train operator European Sleeper has started a 1,3-million-euro crowdfunding campaign to help fund its expansion across Europe. 

European Sleeper looks to raise 1,3 million euros with shares

The company, which launched services in 2023 and already connects Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Dresden and Prague, is asking for supporters to become investors and contribute to its plan to revive the Berlin-Paris night train connection by March 2026. The move comes after ÖBB and SNCF announced they would discontinue night services to and from Paris from December 15, 2025. 

In a press release, European Sleeper writes that it is already successfully raising funds for its confirmed expansion plans, but that the Nightjet announcement was an “unexpected opportunity” to launch a new route that “calls for additional startup funding”. 

It has therefore released shares and is inviting “anyone who believes in affordable, comfortable, low-impact travel” to become a co-owner. Individuals and organisations are able to make investments starting from 140 euros. Anyone investing 2.000 euros or more will receive a 20 percent discount on European Sleeper services in 2026 and 2027. 

Currently, nearly 87 percent of the funding goal has been reached, with just over 1.800 shares still up for grabs. A further funding campaign of 1 million euros is set to follow next year.

Night train company has grand plans

European Sleeper writes that by routing the new Berlin-Paris service via Brussels, it will provide six weekly train connections between Brussels and Berlin, on top of its existing connections. 

The company also has plans to establish a route between Amsterdam and Milan from June 2026, and is eyeing a further connection to Barcelona in 2027. As well as investing in these new routes, European Sleeper wants to purchase new night train carriages and upgrade its existing stock. 

Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

