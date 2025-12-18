European Sleeper launches €1,3m crowdfunder to expand night train services
NGCHIYUI / Shutterstock.com
Dutch-Belgian night train operator European Sleeper has started a 1,3-million-euro crowdfunding campaign to help fund its expansion across Europe.
European Sleeper looks to raise 1,3 million euros with shares
The company, which launched services in 2023 and already connects Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Dresden and Prague, is asking for supporters to become investors and contribute to its plan to revive the Berlin-Paris night train connection by March 2026. The move comes after ÖBB and SNCF announced they would discontinue night services to and from Paris from December 15, 2025.
In a press release, European Sleeper writes that it is already successfully raising funds for its confirmed expansion plans, but that the Nightjet announcement was an “unexpected opportunity” to launch a new route that “calls for additional startup funding”.
It has therefore released shares and is inviting “anyone who believes in affordable, comfortable, low-impact travel” to become a co-owner. Individuals and organisations are able to make investments starting from 140 euros. Anyone investing 2.000 euros or more will receive a 20 percent discount on European Sleeper services in 2026 and 2027.
Currently, nearly 87 percent of the funding goal has been reached, with just over 1.800 shares still up for grabs. A further funding campaign of 1 million euros is set to follow next year.
Night train company has grand plans
European Sleeper writes that by routing the new Berlin-Paris service via Brussels, it will provide six weekly train connections between Brussels and Berlin, on top of its existing connections.
The company also has plans to establish a route between Amsterdam and Milan from June 2026, and is eyeing a further connection to Barcelona in 2027. As well as investing in these new routes, European Sleeper wants to purchase new night train carriages and upgrade its existing stock.
