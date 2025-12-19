NS trains were on time more often in 2025, but problems remain

NS scored better on punctuality and seat availability this year, according to the rail operator’s end of year forecast. However, there are growing concerns about the deteriorating condition of the track.

NS trains more punctual in 2025

NS trains ran on time more often last year, according to the company's report. 85,3 percent of trains reached their final destination within three minutes of their scheduled arrival time (up from 83 percent last year), and 95,2 percent arrived within 10 minutes (up from 94,9 percent in 2024).

While passenger numbers were up slightly in 2025 compared to 2024 (+2,9 percent), seat availability remained pretty good: 92,3 percent of passengers were able to find a seat during peak hours (the same figure as last year), and 98,1 percent could find a seat during off-peak hours.

Lots of problems with Dutch rail network remain

While all of this is good news, NS CEO Wouter Koolmees highlighted concerns about the state of the rail network in the Netherlands. “Unfortunately, the infrastructure is past its sell-by date in many places. This caused too many disruptions this year,” he is quoted as saying. “This autumn, our passengers experienced some particularly bad days.”