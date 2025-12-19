Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
NS trains were on time more often in 2025, but problems remain

NS trains were on time more often in 2025, but problems remain

Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

By Abi Carter

NS scored better on punctuality and seat availability this year, according to the rail operator’s end of year forecast. However, there are growing concerns about the deteriorating condition of the track. 

NS trains more punctual in 2025

NS trains ran on time more often last year, according to the company's report. 85,3 percent of trains reached their final destination within three minutes of their scheduled arrival time (up from 83 percent last year), and 95,2 percent arrived within 10 minutes (up from 94,9 percent in 2024).

While passenger numbers were up slightly in 2025 compared to 2024 (+2,9 percent), seat availability remained pretty good: 92,3 percent of passengers were able to find a seat during peak hours (the same figure as last year), and 98,1 percent could find a seat during off-peak hours. 

Lots of problems with Dutch rail network remain

While all of this is good news, NS CEO Wouter Koolmees highlighted concerns about the state of the rail network in the Netherlands. “Unfortunately, the infrastructure is past its sell-by date in many places. This caused too many disruptions this year,” he is quoted as saying. “This autumn, our passengers experienced some particularly bad days.”

This is a long-term problem that is unlikely to be fixed quickly next year. Indeed, ProRail says it will carry out "minimal maintenance” at 400 locations across the Netherlands next year. It is not currently planning to renew the track, partly due to a lack of funding and workers.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

Related Stories

European Sleeper launches €1,3m crowdfunder to expand night train servicesEuropean Sleeper launches €1,3m crowdfunder to expand night train services
Twiliner launches luxury night bus between Amsterdam, Zurich and BarcelonaTwiliner launches luxury night bus between Amsterdam, Zurich and Barcelona
NS timetable changes: What to expect for Dutch train travel in 2026NS timetable changes: What to expect for Dutch train travel in 2026
European Sleeper to run night trains between Amsterdam and MilanEuropean Sleeper to run night trains between Amsterdam and Milan
Finding my way: Trying public transport in the NetherlandsFinding my way: Trying public transport in the Netherlands
GoVolta introduces affordable rail route between Amsterdam, Berlin and HamburgGoVolta introduces affordable rail route between Amsterdam, Berlin and Hamburg
December 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowDecember 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Amsterdam looks to ban fatbikes from busy areas, starting with VondelparkAmsterdam looks to ban fatbikes from busy areas, starting with Vondelpark
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.