OV-chipkaart to be replaced by OV-pas by end of 2027

Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The OV-chipkaart, the main payment method for Dutch public transport, will be phased out by the end of 2027. It will be replaced by the new OV-pas.

OV-pas roll-out begins in 2026

The current system using the OV-chipkaart for public transport in the Netherlands has been the main payment method since 2011. However, the public transport chip card is now outdated and needs to be replaced.

OVpay, which allows travellers to check in and out on all buses, trams and trains with their debit or credit card, has been in effect since 2023. The OV-pas will fall under this system and will replace the OV-chipkaart from 2028.

According to Dutch rail company NS, if you have a subscription on your OV-chipkaart, you will receive a message about your new OV-pas sometime in 2026. 

How will the new OV-pas work?

Unlike the OV-chipkaart, which stores all information, subscriptions and discounts on the card itself, the OV-pas will keep track of all this data in an online account that users can access on their mobile phones. This will also allow you to add a digital pass to your smartphone, making it easier to top up your travel balance and eliminating the need for a physical card.

While you may not need a physical card, you will still have the option to get one if you have a subscription or student travel product. There will also be an anonymous version of the OV-pas for passengers who don’t want to check in and out with their debit or credit card. 

The OV-pas will also allow travellers to load multiple subscriptions onto a single pass, unlike the OV-chipkaart, which only allows one at a time. “When you check in, the OV-pas automatically calculates which subscription is most advantageous for you as a traveller," OVpay spokesperson Gebrant Corbee told Radar

OV-chipkaart still in use until end of 2027

While the OV-pas is now available for travellers, NS has asked passengers who currently have a subscription on their OV-chipkaart to not order their own OV-pas, but to wait for communication from NS so they don’t lose their subscription. 

It’s important to note that the OV-pas also does not yet work with all subscriptions and travel products, as many are being added later this year, reports NU.nl. By the end of 2027, the OV-chipkaart will be discontinued and the OV-pas will be used as the main payment system for Dutch public transport.

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

