Dutch trains to run as normal from Friday after winter-related issues

Dutch trains to run as normal from Friday after winter-related issues

Z. Jacobs / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Train traffic in the Netherlands has been severely disrupted for the past few weeks after the country was hit with snowy weather. Dutch rail company NS has announced that trains should finally run as normal from Friday, January 16. 

Dutch trains to resume normal timetable from Friday

Travellers have still been facing major rail delays and cancellations this week as fewer and shorter trains run. The rail company stated earlier in the week that problems are caused by trains still being “in places where they shouldn’t be” and that it would need the rest of the week to catch up on train maintenance that was delayed due to the wintry weather last week.

NS has now announced that the full train schedule will run from Friday. However, a spokesperson warns that these are still forecasts and could still be adjusted if some trains aren’t ready in time, reports MetroNieuws

Winter weather in the Netherlands causes train maintenance backlog

Every week, around 400 trains require maintenance and repairs to keep the rail timetable running smoothly. The winter weather last week meant that it was almost impossible for trains to get to the maintenance workshop, causing a backlog of almost 700 trains.

“NS engineers are therefore working hard day and night to complete the overdue maintenance and repairs as quickly as possible,” writes the NS in a press release

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

