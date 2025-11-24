Home
Expect disruption in the Netherlands due to 3-day strike in Belgium

By Abi Carter

Travellers in the Netherlands are being warned to expect disruption in the first half of this week, as a three-day strike gets underway in Belgium.

Disruption to transport in the Netherlands due to strike

NS has warned that Dutch rail services will also be affected by the strike in Belgium, NOS reports, as will Maastricht Aachen airport. Fewer international trains are running, and so any passengers have been advised to consult the NS International website before travelling.

Maastricht Aachen airport says that it is expecting to handle more flights than usual this week, as flights are diverted from Brussels, Charleroi and Liège due to strike action. There may be some delays at the Dutch airport

Workers in Belgium striking until Wednesday to protest pension reform

Various Belgian unions across multiple sectors are striking from Sunday evening until Wednesday, November 26, to protest against government plans to reform the pension system. 

On Monday, the strike primarily involves public transport workers. The local provider said it expects half as many services to run as usual until mid-week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, strikes will also take place in schools, airports and government agencies. 

Abi Carter

