Free tickets to the painting showdown: Art Battle Amsterdam
Competition closed
Congratulations!
IamExpat is giving away 10 free tickets to Art Battle Amsterdam which takes place on June 29, 2025.
To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there!
You could be one of the lucky winners!
- Where: Pllek, T.T. Neveritaweg 59, 1033 WB, Amsterdam
- When: June 29, 2025 at 7pm-10.30pm
- How many tickets available: 10
Art Battle Amsterdam
Be a part of the electrifying energy at Art Battle as skilled artists engage in a high-speed showdown, flinging paint with every stroke. With just 20 minutes to create a masterpiece, the pressure is on! The audience casts their vote for their favourites in each round, see who is the winner by the end of the evening.
Not only can you enjoy watching incredible artists create amazing paintings before your very eyes, but you also have the chance to end up owning one! Each work created during the night will be sold via a silent auction. So if one piece really catches your eye, put in a bid - you never know, you might be taking it home with you!
Artists at Art Battle Amsterdam
Confirmed artists who will be competing at Art Battle Amsterdam on June 29, 2025, include:
- Veronika Bogusch
- Sam Reeve
- Fieke Vijgen
- Alex Covert
- Mihai Kirilla
- Szilvia Medgyesi
- Nabila Ayu Aviani
- Paulo Correia
- Jom Semah
- Emilia
- Yi-Ting Wang
- Arthur de Melo Premazzi
Art Battle Amsterdam at Pllek
Art Battle Amsterdam takes place at Pllek, a waterfront restaurant in Amsterdam Noord that always hosts a wide selection of events, from yoga to outdoor cinema to dance nights, not to mention their amazing Sunday activities for kids.
It's a 5-minute walk from the NDSM ferry wharf, which connects it straight to Amsterdam's central train station, so arriving by public transport is easy, even if you're coming from other Dutch cities.
Enter to have a chance of winning and being part of the fun! Find out more about this exciting event on the Pllek website. Don't forget to also register online if you want to vote for an artwork!