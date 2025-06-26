Win tickets to Beethoven's 5th with the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra at the Concertgebouw

IamExpat is giving away 5 pairs of tickets to the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra performing Beethoven's 5th Symphony at the Concertgebouw on August 27. This is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at the Concertgebouw.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be one of 5 lucky winners

Where: Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam

When: August 27, 2025

Number of pairs of tickets available: 5

Find out more about this performance on the Concertgebouw website

Beethoven's most famous symphony and a contemporary piece, Mothers of Kherson

Come and witness history being made by the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, arguably one of the most thought-provoking music collaborations of today! Over the past couple of years, the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra has been making a deep impression on Amsterdam audiences, and this summer, the orchestra returns with Beethoven's majesting Symphony no. 5.

They are perhaps the most iconic four notes in all of Western music: the unmistakable "ta-ta-ta-taaah" that launches Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony - a bold motif he masterfully transforms and reimagines throughout the work.