Win tickets to Beethoven's 5th with the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra at the Concertgebouw
Igor Zakharkin
Win tickets to Beethoven's 5th with the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra at the Concertgebouw
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The winners are: Josue Silverio Da Silva; Ismael Riega Urbina; Aishwarya Rengan; Ibeth Lopez; Gabriel Drilea; Natalie Loedeman; Sharon Boyle; Daniela Matos; Arkadi Romansky; Gordana Ivanovic. Congratulations!
IamExpat is giving away 5 pairs of tickets to the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra performing Beethoven's 5th Symphony at the Concertgebouw on August 27. This is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at the Concertgebouw.
To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!
You could be one of 5 lucky winners
- Where: Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam
- When: August 27, 2025
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 5
- Find out more about this performance on the Concertgebouw website
Beethoven's most famous symphony and a contemporary piece, Mothers of Kherson
Come and witness history being made by the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, arguably one of the most thought-provoking music collaborations of today! Over the past couple of years, the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra has been making a deep impression on Amsterdam audiences, and this summer, the orchestra returns with Beethoven's majesting Symphony no. 5.
They are perhaps the most iconic four notes in all of Western music: the unmistakable "ta-ta-ta-taaah" that launches Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony - a bold motif he masterfully transforms and reimagines throughout the work.
The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra has become a cherished presence each summer. Keri-Lynn Wilson leads this heroic ensemble as it tours the world in defence of democracy and Ukraine’s cultural heritage. Also on the programme is Mothers of Kherson by Ukrainian composer Maxim Kolomiiets.
European tour of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra
Following its acclaimed 2022 inaugural tour of Europe and the United States, the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, conducted by its Canadian-Ukrainian music director, Keri-Lynn Wilson, will regroup this August for a tour of major European festivals and cities in a continuing demonstration of Ukrainian artistry as the nation fights for its freedom.
The 74-piece orchestra unites Ukrainian musicians from across the country (some of the male members having received special permission from the Ukrainian government to serve their nation through music), as well as Ukrainian refugee musicians and Ukrainian members of European orchestras.
The Spectator in London says that "Keri-Lynn Wilson conducts unfussily but brilliantly, her interpretation thrillingly urgent." Meanwhile, according to The Washington Post: “Wilson sharpened every edge and kept pace with every madcap turn, every catastrophic collision. The off-kilter tilt of the stage found a match in the conductor’s angular management of the orchestra. It was a three-hour thrill ride.”
Enter to win
Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the Amsterdam leg of the European tour of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, for free! Make sure to check your spam folder in case you're a winner and a message is waiting for you there!