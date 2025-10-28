Win VIP tickets to The Messiah during the festive season
Win VIP tickets to The Messiah during the festive season
IamExpat is giving away two pairs of VIP tickets to The Messiah, which is performed by The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands.
To be in with a chance of winning, complete the form below and tell us: who is your favourite composer? Plus, in which of the concert venues below would you most like to attend the concert?
Enter to enjoy amazing classical music with free VIP tickets
Enter to have a chance of winning! You could be one of the lucky winners!
Which concert?
The Messiah (December 6-29, 2025)
Where?
The concerts take place in a selection of the most renowned venues in the Netherlands, including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Laurenskerk in Rotterdam, Grote Kerk in The Hague, AFAS Theatre in Leusden, Martinikerk in Groningen and more.
Number of pairs of tickets available for each concert
There are two pairs of VIP tickets on offer. You can also find out more about these performances on the Beleefklassiek website.
About the concert
Experience Handel's most famous masterpiece, The Messiah. This world-famous oratorio is especially prized during the Christmas period. Partly due to the wonderful acoustics of the selected halls and churches in the Netherlands, this version brings forth the unique atmosphere of the composer George Frideric Handel.
Witness a dazzling performance of this celebrated work with the finest voices from the baroque world of music and an orchestra of international specialists, playing on period instruments.
By playing these authentic Baroque instruments, along with a first-rate vocal singing quality, the joint forces create a graceful, transparent sound. This production of The Messiah previously had a significant impact on the public and was rewarded with excellent reviews in several Dutch newspapers.
Photo: © Beleef Klassiek
The Messiah Concert dates 2025
Here are The Messiah concert dates:
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, December 6, 2025, 2.30pm*
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, December 6, 2025, 7pm*
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Sunday, December 7, 2025, 2.15pm
- Elburg, Grote Kerk, Friday, December 12, 2025, 1.30pm
- Groningen, Martinikerk, Saturday, December 13, 2025, 3.45pm
- Zwolle, Academiehuis, Friday, December 19, 2025, 3.45pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, December 20, 2025, 2.15pm*
- Nijmegen, Stevenskerk, Sunday, December 21, 2025, 4pm
- Rotterdam, Laurenskerk, Monday, December 22, 2025, 3.45pm
- Utrecht, Jacobikerk, Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 3.45pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Friday, December 26, 2025, 2.15pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Saturday, December 27, 2025, 2.15pm
- Leiden, Marekerk, Monday, December 29, 2025, 3pm
*Free masterclass before the concert
Photo: © Beleef Klassiek
Discount for participants
If you're not one of the lucky winners, you can still take advantage of a big discount when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets for the performances cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95 euros!
Book your tickets on the Beleefklassiek website using the code EXPAT to get this great discount. Reserve your tickets now! Prices shown are excluding the 6,95 euros service costs and a surtax of 5 euros at Concertgebouw and AFAS Theatre concerts.
After the closing date has passed, make sure to check your junk / spam email folder in case you are a winner and our email has ended up there!