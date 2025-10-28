IamExpat is giving away two pairs of VIP tickets to The Messiah, which is performed by The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands. To be in with a chance of winning, complete the form below and tell us: who is your favourite composer? Plus, in which of the concert venues below would you most like to attend the concert? Enter to enjoy amazing classical music with free VIP tickets Enter to have a chance of winning! You could be one of the lucky winners! Which concert? The Messiah (December 6-29, 2025)

Where? The concerts take place in a selection of the most renowned venues in the Netherlands, including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Laurenskerk in Rotterdam, Grote Kerk in The Hague, AFAS Theatre in Leusden, Martinikerk in Groningen and more. Number of pairs of tickets available for each concert There are two pairs of VIP tickets on offer. You can also find out more about these performances on the Beleefklassiek website. About the concert Experience Handel's most famous masterpiece, The Messiah. This world-famous oratorio is especially prized during the Christmas period. Partly due to the wonderful acoustics of the selected halls and churches in the Netherlands, this version brings forth the unique atmosphere of the composer George Frideric Handel. Witness a dazzling performance of this celebrated work with the finest voices from the baroque world of music and an orchestra of international specialists, playing on period instruments.

By playing these authentic Baroque instruments, along with a first-rate vocal singing quality, the joint forces create a graceful, transparent sound. This production of The Messiah previously had a significant impact on the public and was rewarded with excellent reviews in several Dutch newspapers. Photo: © Beleef Klassiek Here are The Messiah concert dates: Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, December 6, 2025, 2.30pm*

Saturday, December 6, 2025, 7pm* Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Sunday, December 7, 2025, 2.15pm

