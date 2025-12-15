Win tickets to IMPRO Amsterdam improvisational theatre festival
IamExpat is offering two pairs of tickets to IMPRO Amsterdam at the Zonnehuis Theater in Amsterdam.
Improv is everywhere, not just onstage.
- Where: Zonnehuis Theater, Zonneplein 30, 1033 EK, Amsterdam
- When: February 21-28
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 2
What to expect at IMPRO Amsterdam
This February, the IMPRO Amsterdam improvised comedy and theatre festival returns to the historic Zonnehuis theatre in Amsterdam Noord for eight straight days and nights of shows, workshops, masterclasses, and more.
IMPRO Amsterdam is one of the oldest and biggest improv festivals in Europe. The festival features 30 completely improvised shows, ranging from high-paced comedies to sweeping dramas and everything in between, and 50+ workshops to learn the art form from professional teachers.
Whether you’re already a big fan of improv theatre or have never heard of it before, IMPRO Amsterdam has something for literally everyone.
Come see some of the best improvisers in the world perform hilarious and impactful shows. You’ll laugh a ton, maybe feel a few unexpected feelings, and come away with a new understanding of what improv is and can be. That and a bunch of new, very funny friends!
You won’t believe it’s all made up on the spot
Improv is the art of making up characters, stories, and entire comedies and plays without any scripts. Players take to the stage and discover the show alongside the audience. It’s a high-risk, high-reward tightrope act that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat and laughing the whole way through.
This edition of IMPRO Amsterdam explores classic comedy forms as well as types of shows and genres that have never been improvised before.
You’ll see completely new, never-to-be-seen-again love stories, works of classic French literature, vampire dramedies, hero's journeys, musicals, and a whole lot more. The programme also features comedy legends from stage and screen, from the West End and the Second City to Netflix and HBO.
Enter to win
IMPRO Amsterdam, taking place at the Zonnehuis Theater in Amsterdam.