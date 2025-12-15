Win tickets to IMPRO Amsterdam improvisational theatre festival

IamExpat is offering two pairs of tickets to IMPRO Amsterdam at the Zonnehuis Theater in Amsterdam.

To participate, fill in the form below. Improv is everywhere, not just onstage. Share your best experience of having to think on your feet outside of comedy and theatre for the chance to see a festival show for free.

You could be a lucky winner!

Where: Zonnehuis Theater, Zonneplein 30, 1033 EK, Amsterdam

When: February 21-28

Number of pairs of tickets available: 2

What to expect at IMPRO Amsterdam

This February, the IMPRO Amsterdam improvised comedy and theatre festival returns to the historic Zonnehuis theatre in Amsterdam Noord for eight straight days and nights of shows, workshops, masterclasses, and more.

IMPRO Amsterdam is one of the oldest and biggest improv festivals in Europe. The festival features 30 completely improvised shows, ranging from high-paced comedies to sweeping dramas and everything in between, and 50+ workshops to learn the art form from professional teachers.