Win tickets to Blue Potential: Detroit techno pioneer Jeff Mills at the Concertgebouw

IamExpat is giving away 5 pairs of tickets to Jeff Mills: Blue Potential with the North Netherlands Orchestra on August 23 at the Concertgebouw. This is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at the Concertgebouw.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be one of the lucky winners

Where: Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam

When: August 23, 2025

Number of pairs of tickets available: 5

Find out more about this performance on the Concertgebouw website

Enter for a chance to win tickets

Celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Jeff Mills appears with the North Netherlands Orchestra in a groundbreaking fusion of symphonic power and electronic intensity at the Concertgebouw. Enter the competition for a chance to win tickets! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details.

Jeff Mills: Blue Potential with the North Netherlands Orchestra

American producer and DJ Jeff Mills, also known as "The Wizard", is a true founding father of dance music and a key figure in the Detroit techno scene. To Mills, techno is not just a genre - it's a vision, a futuristic philosophy of sound.