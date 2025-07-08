Win tickets to Blue Potential: Detroit techno pioneer Jeff Mills at the Concertgebouw
Header photo: Mariska de Groot
Win tickets to Blue Potential: Detroit techno pioneer Jeff Mills at the Concertgebouw
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Congratulations!
The winners are: PJ Hughes; Jef Op de Beeck; Maria Poloch; Lisa Henry and Jacqueline De Waal. Congratulations!
IamExpat is giving away 5 pairs of tickets to Jeff Mills: Blue Potential with the North Netherlands Orchestra on August 23 at the Concertgebouw. This is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at the Concertgebouw.
To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!
You could be one of the lucky winners
- Where: Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam
- When: August 23, 2025
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 5
- Find out more about this performance on the Concertgebouw website
Enter for a chance to win tickets
Celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Jeff Mills appears with the North Netherlands Orchestra in a groundbreaking fusion of symphonic power and electronic intensity at the Concertgebouw. Enter the competition for a chance to win tickets! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details.
Jeff Mills: Blue Potential with the North Netherlands Orchestra
American producer and DJ Jeff Mills, also known as "The Wizard", is a true founding father of dance music and a key figure in the Detroit techno scene. To Mills, techno is not just a genre - it's a vision, a futuristic philosophy of sound.
After the overwhelming success of his previous concerts, legendary American producer and DJ Jeff Mills returns to the Concertgebouw. For Blue Potential, the techno pioneer joins forces with the North Netherlands Orchestra, conducted by Christophe Mangou, in a groundbreaking fusion of symphonic power and electronic intensity. Featuring iconic techno tracks like The Bells, Sonic Destroyer and Imagine - as you've never heard them before.
Are you feeling the summer vibes already?
Celebrate summer 2025 with the SummerConcerts at the Concergebouw. There are over 80 concerts to choose from!
As extras this summer, you can enjoy a pink gin & tonic in the interval and attend the Meet & Greets after many concerts, or hit the dancefloor at an afterparty with a DJ. The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij. For the complete programme, visit the Concertgebouw website.
Enter for a chance to win tickets
Celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Enter the competition for a chance to win tickets! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details.