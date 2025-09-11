Home
Win tickets to CAMERA JAPAN Festival

Competition closed

IamExpat is giving away two pairs of tickets to a film screening of your choice during the CAMERA JAPAN Festival 2025 in Rotterdam and Amsterdam!

To participate, leave a comment below telling us why you’d like to win and make sure to follow CAMERA JAPAN on Instagram

The 20th edition of CAMERA JAPAN Festival will take place in Rotterdam at the end of September and in Amsterdam at the beginning of October.

CAMERA JAPAN Festival dates and locations

  • Rotterdam, September 24-28, 2025 at LantarenVenster
  • Amsterdam, October 2-5, 2025 at LAB111
  • Extra screening at FENIX (Rotterdam): September 19, 2025
  • Japanese Market (FENIX, Rotterdam): September 27-28, 2025

Camera Japan Music

About CAMERA JAPAN

CAMERA JAPAN is a cultural festival that has brought the spirit of Japan to the Netherlands every year since 2006. What began as a celebration of Japanese film in Rotterdam has grown into one of Europe’s most distinctive cultural events, combining cinema with a wide array of artistic and cultural expressions. While the main focus remains on film, the programme now extends far beyond the screen, encompassing visual arts, music, dance, fashion, architecture, food, and more.

Camera Japan Poster

Every autumn, CAMERA JAPAN returns to Rotterdam with a full programme, and then travels to Amsterdam for an extended weekend, offering audiences in both cities the chance to experience the best, the weirdest, and the most unexpected cinema from Japan. Over the past two decades, the festival has introduced Dutch and international audiences to Japanese filmmakers and artists, created unique encounters between cultures, and become a much-loved fixture in the cultural calendar.

In 2025, CAMERA JAPAN celebrates its 20th edition - a milestone that promises to be bigger, bolder, and more unforgettable than ever. From September 24 to 28 at LantarenVenster in Rotterdam and October 2 to 5 at LAB111 in Amsterdam, audiences can immerse themselves in a unique cultural journey spanning film, food, and festivities. The anniversary edition also includes an extra screening at FENIX on September 19 and the lively Japanese Market on September 27 to 28, where visitors can enjoy authentic food, crafts, and cultural activities.

Enter for a chance to win tickets!

Don't miss the chance for free tickets to the 20th anniversary edition of CAMERA JAPAN. Enter for a chance to win!

Please note: Screenings can sell out quickly. If you're a winner and your first choice isn’t available, you’ll be able to select another film. Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Tickets are valid for a screening of a film of the winners’ choosing in either Rotterdam or Amsterdam. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you’ve won!

