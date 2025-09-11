Win tickets to CAMERA JAPAN Festival

IamExpat is giving away two pairs of tickets to a film screening of your choice during the CAMERA JAPAN Festival 2025 in Rotterdam and Amsterdam!

The 20th edition of CAMERA JAPAN Festival will take place in Rotterdam at the end of September and in Amsterdam at the beginning of October.

Rotterdam, September 24-28, 2025 at LantarenVenster

Amsterdam, October 2-5, 2025 at LAB111

Extra screening at FENIX (Rotterdam): September 19, 2025

Japanese Market (FENIX, Rotterdam): September 27-28, 2025

About CAMERA JAPAN

CAMERA JAPAN is a cultural festival that has brought the spirit of Japan to the Netherlands every year since 2006. What began as a celebration of Japanese film in Rotterdam has grown into one of Europe’s most distinctive cultural events, combining cinema with a wide array of artistic and cultural expressions. While the main focus remains on film, the programme now extends far beyond the screen, encompassing visual arts, music, dance, fashion, architecture, food, and more.