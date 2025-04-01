Home
Win tickets to Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Opening Night 2025

Competition closed

Congratulations!

The winner is: Daniela Lopez

IamExpat is offering two tickets to the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival in Amsterdam on April 4, 2025. Enter to be in with a chance of winning! 

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should win!

You could be a lucky winner

  • Film: Segundo Premio followed by a Q&A with actor Cristalino
  • Where: Tuschinski Theatre
  • When: April 4, 2025
  • Number of tickets available: 2 tickets
  • Find out more about the festival on the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival website

Outstanding film Segundo Premio (Saturn Returns) at Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival

This year, ASFF opens with a double Opening Night dedicated to music on screen: the screening of Segundo Premio (Saturn Returns) (Isaki Lacuesta, Pol Rodríguez, 2024) will transport you to Granada’s indie music scene. Actor and musician Cristalino will join the audience for a Q&A.

Come and enjoy the 11th edition of the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival in April! Get ready for a celebration of Spanish cinema in Amsterdam and Haarlem that promises to captivate audiences with an array of compelling films and engaging events.

spanish-film-festival-header.jpg

About the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival

The Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival (ASFF) focuses on films from Spain and Latin America. The films are shown in Spanish with English subtitles, rather than Dutch ones, making the festival perfect for expats.

Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival shines the lens on the cinema of Spain and the Spanish-speaking Latin American countries, showcasing trends in mainstream Spanish-language film and also shedding light on independent and experimental Spanish films for audiences in many renowned cinemas in Amsterdam.

Win tickets to the ASFF

Enter the competition to have a chance of winning free tickets! Find out more about the festival and the film on the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival website.

Running

Win VIP tickets to The Messiah during the festive season

Closing Date:
