Win tickets to Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Opening Night 2025

Film: Segundo Premio followed by a Q&A with actor Cristalino

Film: Segundo Premio followed by a Q&A with actor Cristalino
Where: Tuschinski Theatre

When: April 4, 2025

Number of tickets available: 2 tickets

Outstanding film Segundo Premio (Saturn Returns) at Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival

This year, ASFF opens with a double Opening Night dedicated to music on screen: the screening of Segundo Premio (Saturn Returns) (Isaki Lacuesta, Pol Rodríguez, 2024) will transport you to Granada’s indie music scene. Actor and musician Cristalino will join the audience for a Q&A.

Come and enjoy the 11th edition of the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival in April! Get ready for a celebration of Spanish cinema in Amsterdam and Haarlem that promises to captivate audiences with an array of compelling films and engaging events.